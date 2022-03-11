Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 will launch in India sometime soon, a fresh report claims. The two 4G-enabled smartphones are said to reach Indian shores in the coming days. The report also shares some of the key specifications of Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 that are said to be offered to Indian customers. Oppo A96 is said to sport a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo A76 was launched in Malaysia last month and sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display.

As mentioned, Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 will launch in India in the coming days, according to a report by MySmartPrice. Key specifications of the Oppo smartphones were tipped by a couple of marketing posters shared in the report. The posters show that both smartphones will be offered in Black and Blue colour options. The report mentions that Oppo will likely focus on selling these smartphones via its offline retailers but they may also be available on Amazon or Flipkart.

Oppo A96 specifications (expected)

Oppo A96 will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will also feature RAM expansion (up to 5GB), as per the posters. It will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo A96's promotional poster shows it will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

As per the images in the poster, Oppo A96 will get a flat display with thin bezels on three sides with a slightly thicker chin. The display also houses the selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout. The rear is shown with a dual camera setup in a rectangular module.

Oppo A76 specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, Oppo A76 was launched in Malaysia last month. The specifications mentioned in the poster are similar to the specifications of the Malaysian model. The Indian model is said to sport a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Oppo A76 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also said to feature RAM expansion (up to 5GB). The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo A76 to get a 90Hz refresh rate display, as per the promotional poster

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Oppo A76 price in India (expected)

Last month, a report suggested that Oppo A76 will be priced in India between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,000.

