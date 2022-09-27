Oppo A77s complete specifications have been leaked ahead of the launch of the handset in the country. The latest leak suggests that the handset from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will sport a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display. The Oppo A77s is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and could run on Android 12 with Oppo's ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. The A77s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The handset is expected to feature an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

A poster leaked by reliable tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414), has hinted at the design of the Oppo A77s, along with detailed specifications of the upcoming handset, which is tipped to be available in Sky Blue and Starry Black colour options.

Oppo A77s specifications (rumoured)

The Oppo A77s is tipped to sport a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is said to run on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

For optics, the Oppo A77s could feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, the smartphone could house an 8-megapixel front camera with support for night scene selfie, portrait mode, and selfie HDR.

The Oppo A77s is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The handset is also said to house an ultra-linear stereo speaker. It is expected to feature an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and weigh 187 grams.

Oppo previously launched the Oppo A77 4G in India as the latest entry in the company's A-series lineup in August. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,499 and is available in Sky Blue and Sunset Orange shades.