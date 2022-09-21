Oppo A77s is reportedly being readied for launch in India. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest Oppo A-series phone is set to launch later this month or by early October. The leak has also tipped the phone's colour options as well as RAM and storage details. The Oppo A77s is said to come in two different colours and two RAM and storage configurations. The rumoured handset had earlier been spotted on several certification websites, which suggested the phone will carry 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has suggested the launch timeline, colour variants and RAM + storage configurations of the Oppo A77s on Twitter. As per the leak, Oppo will unveil the Oppo A77s in India later this month or by early October.

The Oppo A77s is said to come in Black and Blue colour options. It is tipped to come in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. However, there is no official confirmation from Oppo on it.

Recently, Oppo A77s surfaced on several certification sites including the TUV Rheinland website, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), EU Declaration website, and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. As per the listings, the upcoming Oppo A77s will have 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 33W fast charging.

Oppo had launched the Oppo A77 4G in India as the latest entry in the company's A-series lineup in August first week. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,499 and is available in Sky Blue and Sunset Orange shades.

The Oppo A77 4G has a waterdrop-style notch display with 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It carries a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A77 4G includes 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.