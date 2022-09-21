Technology News
Oppo A77s Colours, RAM, Storage Configurations Leaked, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside

Oppo A77s is tipped to come in two RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 10:58 IST
Oppo A77s Colours, RAM, Storage Configurations Leaked, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo A77 4G (pictured) was launched in India in August

  • Oppo A77s is tipped to offer up to 128GB of RAM
  • The leak claims that Oppo A77s will launch in India this month
  • New Oppo smartphone could include 5,000mAh battery

Oppo A77s is reportedly being readied for launch in India. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest Oppo A-series phone is set to launch later this month or by early October. The leak has also tipped the phone's colour options as well as RAM and storage details. The Oppo A77s is said to come in two different colours and two RAM and storage configurations. The rumoured handset had earlier been spotted on several certification websites, which suggested the phone will carry 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has suggested the launch timeline, colour variants and RAM + storage configurations of the Oppo A77s on Twitter. As per the leak, Oppo will unveil the Oppo A77s in India later this month or by early October.

The Oppo A77s is said to come in Black and Blue colour options. It is tipped to come in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. However, there is no official confirmation from Oppo on it.

Recently, Oppo A77s surfaced on several certification sites including the TUV Rheinland website, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), EU Declaration website, and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. As per the listings, the upcoming Oppo A77s will have 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 33W fast charging.

Oppo had launched the Oppo A77 4G in India as the latest entry in the company's A-series lineup in August first week. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,499 and is available in Sky Blue and Sunset Orange shades.

The Oppo A77 4G has a waterdrop-style notch display with 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It carries a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A77 4G includes 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk to Be Questioned Under Oath in Twitter Lawsuit on September 26: All Details

Oppo A77s Colours, RAM, Storage Configurations Leaked, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside
  1. Spotify Launches Audiobook Service for US Users, Set to Lock Horns With Amazon's Audible
  2. Oppo A77s Colours, RAM, Storage Configurations Leaked, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside
  3. Elon Musk to Be Questioned Under Oath in Twitter Lawsuit on September 26: All Details
  4. FIFA 23: Ted Lasso to Be Part of EA's New Football Game, With Fictional Club AFC Richmond
  5. Honor X6 With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  6. YouTube to Share 45 Percent of Ad Revenue From YouTube Shorts With Creators Amid Intense TikTok Competition
  7. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Can be Availabled for As Low As Rs. 28,999 During Early Diwali Deals
  8. Twitter Tests New Tools to Expand Recommendations, Allows Users to Remove Unrelated Tweets From Timeline
  9. Ola, Uber said to Have Asked Their Indian Partners to Ensure Working Rear Seatbelt
  10. Realme 10 Gets CB Test Certification, May Feature 4,880mAh Battery: Report
