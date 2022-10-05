Technology News
Oppo A77s With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A77s houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 October 2022 11:10 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A77s comes in Stary Black and Sunset Orange colours

Highlights
  • Oppo A77s sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
  • It will go on sale in Thailand priced at THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000)
  • The Oppo A77s packs dual ultra-linear stereo speakers

Oppo A77s debuted in Thailand on Wednesday. This new mid-range smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series chipset, which is a significant bump from the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC powering the standard Oppo A77 handset. It also features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. This Oppo smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

Oppo A77s price, availability

The Oppo A77s comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that is priced at THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000). This Oppo smartphone is offered in Stary Black and Sunset Orange colours.

It will be available to purchase in Thailand soon. The company has not revealed any information about the launch of this smartphone in other global regions.

Oppo A77s specifications, features

This smartphone seemingly borrows most of its specifications from the Oppo A77 4G, which was launched in India earlier this year in August. The handset comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612x720 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of brightness. The Oppo A77s received a significant update in the SoC department — featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The remaining configuration of the Oppo A77s appears to be similar to the Oppo A77 4G. This new smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Oppo A77s houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also comes with an AI-powered safe charging feature, that is said to protect its battery from overcharging. It is equipped with dual ultra-linear stereo speakers. The smartphone is rated at IPX4 and IPX5 for water and dust resistance, respectively.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
