Oppo A77 Price, Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch in First Week of August: Details

The Indian variant of the Oppo A77 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 August 2022 10:53 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Indian variant of the Oppo A77 5G (pictured) will likely feature a 4G connectivity

Highlights
  • Oppo A77 5G was launched in Thailand in June
  • The Indian variant of the Oppo A77 could offer 4G connectivity
  • Oppo A77 in India will likely run Android 12

Oppo A77 5G was launched in Thailand in June. Now, it has been tipped that the Indian variant of the smartphone is going to make its way to the country in the first week of August. The Indian variant seems to be a 4G only model. The exact launch date has not been revealed yet. Apart from the supposed launch date in India, the report has also tipped the alleged pricing and key specifications of the smartphone. The Oppo A77 in India is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35, whereas the variant launched in Thailand was equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Oppo A77 price in India (rumoured)

The Oppo A77 is tipped to be priced under Rs. 16,000 for the base variant, according to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma. Moreover, the report also suggests that the upcoming smartphone could offer two colour options- Sunset Orange and Sky Blue.

Oppo A77 specifications (rumoured)

The Oppo A77 is said to sport a 6.56-inch HD+ display, it could be an LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, as per the report. As mentioned above, the smartphone could come powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which indicates that the upcoming smartphone in India will likely offer 4G connectivity, unlike the 5G variant, which was launched in Thailand in June. The Indian variant of the Oppo A77 is said to have 8GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It will likely run Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 custom skin.

In terms of battery, the Oppo A77 is said to pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It could also come with ultra-linear dual stereo speakers.

The smartphone is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with night features. Besides this, the Oppo A77 is tipped to get an 8-megapixel AI portrait lens on the front.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo A77, MediaTek Helio G35, Android 12, Oppo A77 5G, Oppo
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
