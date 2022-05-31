Technology News
Oppo A77 5G Spotted on Geekbench, May Sport MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC: Report

Oppo A77 5G was reportedly spotted on Geekbench with model number CPH2339.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 31 May 2022 15:29 IST
Oppo A77 (pictured) was launched in May 2017

Highlights
  • Oppo A77 5G may come with Android 12-based ColorOS 12
  • Oppo is yet confirm the details regarding the smartphone
  • The smartphone reportedly scored 1771 in multi-core performance

Oppo A77 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with a MediaTek SoC. The smartphone is expected to launch soon in India. The handset appeared on the benchmarking website with the model number CPH2339 and Android 12 onboard, as per the report. The results were uploaded on May 30 evening with its single-core and multi-core scores. As per the listing, the MediaTek SoC is going to offer octa cores with a base clock speed of 2GHz. Oppo is yet to officially confirm the smartphone.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Oppo could soon be launching a new smartphone in its A-series. This is being speculated as the smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The rumoured smartphone is expected to be the Oppo A77 5G.

As suggested by the listing, the smartphone will run Android 12 out-of-the-box with a layer of ColorOS 12 on top, says the report. The smartphone reportedly appeared with the model number OPPO CPH2339 on the benchmarking website.

The listing also suggests that the smartphone will come with an octa-core MediaTek SoC called MT6833V/PNZA coupled with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, according to the report. The base clock speed of the SoC is said to be 2GHz with a peak of 2.4GHz. The SoC is said to come with a 6+2 cores configuration. The report added that the details of the SoC suggests that the Oppo A77 5G might come with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

The listing suggests that the benchmarking results were uploaded on the evening of May 30. The rumoured Oppo A77 5G reportedly scored 591 for single-core performance and 1771 for multi-core performance. It also suggests that the smartphone will be offered with 6GB RAM, but a 4GB RAM variant is also possible, as per the report. The smartphone may come with 128GB of internal memory with an option to expand it with a microSD card, the report says

Oppo has not officially said anything about the launch of a new smartphone in the A-series, but the Geekbench benchmarking results suggest that the smartphone may be expected to launch soon.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A77

Oppo A77

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
Display 5.50-inch
Processor MediaTek MT6750T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3200mAh
OS Android 6.0
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A77 5G, Android 12, ColorOS 12
WhatsApp Spotted Working on Status Reply Indicator, Ability to Let Businesses Set Up Cover Photos on Desktop

