Oppo A77 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with a MediaTek SoC. The smartphone is expected to launch soon in India. The handset appeared on the benchmarking website with the model number CPH2339 and Android 12 onboard, as per the report. The results were uploaded on May 30 evening with its single-core and multi-core scores. As per the listing, the MediaTek SoC is going to offer octa cores with a base clock speed of 2GHz. Oppo is yet to officially confirm the smartphone.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Oppo could soon be launching a new smartphone in its A-series. This is being speculated as the smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The rumoured smartphone is expected to be the Oppo A77 5G.

As suggested by the listing, the smartphone will run Android 12 out-of-the-box with a layer of ColorOS 12 on top, says the report. The smartphone reportedly appeared with the model number OPPO CPH2339 on the benchmarking website.

The listing also suggests that the smartphone will come with an octa-core MediaTek SoC called MT6833V/PNZA coupled with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, according to the report. The base clock speed of the SoC is said to be 2GHz with a peak of 2.4GHz. The SoC is said to come with a 6+2 cores configuration. The report added that the details of the SoC suggests that the Oppo A77 5G might come with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

The listing suggests that the benchmarking results were uploaded on the evening of May 30. The rumoured Oppo A77 5G reportedly scored 591 for single-core performance and 1771 for multi-core performance. It also suggests that the smartphone will be offered with 6GB RAM, but a 4GB RAM variant is also possible, as per the report. The smartphone may come with 128GB of internal memory with an option to expand it with a microSD card, the report says

Oppo has not officially said anything about the launch of a new smartphone in the A-series, but the Geekbench benchmarking results suggest that the smartphone may be expected to launch soon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.