Oppo A77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Oppo A77 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 June 2022 10:57 IST
Oppo A77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A77 5G offers 128GB of inbuilt storage

Highlights
  • Oppo A77 5G comes in two colours
  • There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on Oppo A77 5G
  • The smartphone sports a fingerprint scanner

Oppo A77 5G was launched in Thailand on Wednesday as the latest A-series smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Oppo phone is offered in two different colour options and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Oppo A77 5G has a waterdrop-style notch display and it offers 90Hz refresh rate. Other key features of the phone include 8GB RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Oppo A77 5G price, availability

Price of Oppo A77 5G in Thailand has been set at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500 ) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant, reports Playfuldroid. Oppo's official website in Thailand doesn't mention the pricing of the new Oppo A77 5G at the time of writing. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour options and will go on sale through Shopee, JD, and Lazada. There is no word about the launch of Oppo A77 5G in other markets including India.

Oppo A77 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo A77 5G runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (PPI). The display comes with 600 nits of peak brightness and has 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The RAM can be further expanded up to 5GB using the unutilised inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the new Oppo A77 5G sports a dual rear camera unit. The camera system comprises a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 lens, for selfies and video chats.

The Oppo A77 5G offers 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include a magnetic field sensor, optical proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and pedometer. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It supports the face unlock feature as well.

As mentioned, the Oppo A77 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. It has ultra-linear stereo speakers and has IPX4 certification for sweat and splash resistance. It measures 163.8 x75.1x7.99mm and weighs 190 grams.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A77 5G

Oppo A77 5G

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled: Price, Specifications
