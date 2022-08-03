Technology News
loading

Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A77 4G price is set at Rs. 15,499 in India.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 3 August 2022 12:09 IST
Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A77 4G features a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo A77 4G sports a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display
  • The smartphone runs ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12
  • Oppo A77 4G features an ultra-linear stereo speaker

Oppo A77 4G has been launched in the Indian market today. The A-series smartphone from Oppo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and paired with 4GB of RAM. The newly unveiled Oppo A77 4G features a dual rear camera setup of 50-megapixel and packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 out-of-the-box and is available in two colour options. The Oppo A77 4G also features an Ultra-linear stereo speaker.

Oppo A77 4G price in India, availability

The newly launched Oppo A77 4G smartphone has been priced in India at Rs. 15,499. The handset from Oppo is available to purchase from the company's online and offline stores.

The Oppo A77 4G is available in two colour options — Sky Blue and Sunset Orange.

Oppo A77 4G specifications, features

The Oppo A77 4G sports a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It offers 64GB of onboard storage and carries a micro-SD card slot.

In terms of camera, the Oppo A77 4G features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel sensor, and an LED flash. For the front, it carries an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video chats.

Moreover, the smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It also comes with an ultra-linear stereo speaker and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Besides this, the Oppo A77 5G was launched in Thailand in June. The 5G variant of the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and features a waterdrop-style notch display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo A77 5G price in Thailand has been set at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500 ) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A77 4G

Oppo A77 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A77 4G, Oppo A77 4G Price in India, Oppo A77 4G Specifications, Android 12, Oppo
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung and iFixit Start Selling Repair Parts for Select Galaxy Devices as Part of Self-Repair Programme
Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones with Unique Ring Design Launched in India: Details
Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  9. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units
  2. Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says
  3. NortonLifeLock Gets UK Regulator’s Nod for $8.6 Billion Avast Takeover Deal: All Details
  4. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Users’ Information in Unauthorised Manner
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  6. Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report
  8. Redmi Tablet With a 7,800mAh Battery Surfaces on US FCC, Tipped to be Redmi Pad 6
  9. Shiba Inu Devs Announce Name of Much-Anticipated Shiba Eternity NFT Game on 2nd Birthday
  10. Gucci Ups Its Web3 Game, To Accept ApeCoin Payments in Select US Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.