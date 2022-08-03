Oppo A77 4G has been launched in the Indian market today. The A-series smartphone from Oppo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and paired with 4GB of RAM. The newly unveiled Oppo A77 4G features a dual rear camera setup of 50-megapixel and packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 out-of-the-box and is available in two colour options. The Oppo A77 4G also features an Ultra-linear stereo speaker.

Oppo A77 4G price in India, availability

The newly launched Oppo A77 4G smartphone has been priced in India at Rs. 15,499. The handset from Oppo is available to purchase from the company's online and offline stores.

The Oppo A77 4G is available in two colour options — Sky Blue and Sunset Orange.

Oppo A77 4G specifications, features

The Oppo A77 4G sports a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It offers 64GB of onboard storage and carries a micro-SD card slot.

In terms of camera, the Oppo A77 4G features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel sensor, and an LED flash. For the front, it carries an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video chats.

Moreover, the smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It also comes with an ultra-linear stereo speaker and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Besides this, the Oppo A77 5G was launched in Thailand in June. The 5G variant of the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and features a waterdrop-style notch display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo A77 5G price in Thailand has been set at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500 ) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

