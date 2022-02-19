Technology News
Oppo A76 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A76 is priced at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 February 2022 14:32 IST
Oppo A76 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A76 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo A76 features a dual rear camera setup
  • It features RAM expansion of up to 5GB
  • Oppo A76 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Oppo A76 was silently launched in Malaysia. The new smartphone is the successor to Oppo A74 that launched in April last year. Oppo A76 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 5GB of extended RAM. The handset sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo A76 sports a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The newly launched smartphone also features Oppo Glow Design that has a shimmering effect on the back panel.

Oppo A76 price, availability

Oppo A76 is priced at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is available to purchase via Oppo's official website in Malaysia. Oppo is offering the smartphone in two colour options — Glowing Black and Glowing Blue — along with 12 months of warranty.

Earlier this week, Oppo A76 was tipped to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,000 in India. The Chinese tech giant has not announced an India launch date for the smartphone yet. 

Oppo A76 specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo A76 runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Oppo A76 also features RAM expansion (up to 5GB), that essentially uses free storage space as RAM.

For optics, Oppo A76 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset also features the Oppo Glow design on its rear panel.

Oppo A76 gets 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include side-mounted fingerprint reader, facial recognition, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, virtual gyroscope, pedometer, GPS, A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

The new Oppo smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Oppo A76 measures 164.4x75.7x8.39mm and weighs 189 grams.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.




Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Further reading: Oppo A76, Oppo A76 Price, Oppo A76 Specifications, Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
Satvik Khare

Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
NASA's Perseverance Completes One Year on Mars: Here Are the Rover's Top Achievements

