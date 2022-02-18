Technology News
Oppo A76 Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Oppo A76 is said to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,000.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 February 2022 13:18 IST
Oppo A76 Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Oppo A76 will reportedly sport a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo A76 said to feature dual rear camera setup
  • It will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Oppo A76 said to get two storage variants

Oppo A76 is reportedly under development, and a fresh report has suggested the price, design and, specifications of the smartphone. It is expected to be the successor to Oppo A74 5G that was launched in India in April 2021. Oppo A76 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC that will be mated with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Oppo will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Oppo A76 is said to sport a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles has shared the alleged design and key specifications of Oppo A76. The report does not mention when Oppo intends to launch the smartphone in either Indian or global markets.

Oppo A76 price in India (expected)

The report mentions that Oppo A76 will be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,000. The pricing is said to be similar to the price of Oppo A74 5G that launched in India in April 2021 for Rs. 17,990. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will reportedly be offered in Black and Blue colour options. It will reportedly get two variants — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

There are a couple of renders shared in the report that shows the design of Oppo A76. The back is said to get a dual rear camera setup in a rectangular housing. The renders show the left spine gets a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, while the right gets a SIM tray and volume buttons. The handset is shown with a flat display with thin bezels on three sides and a thicker chin.

Oppo A76 specifications (expected)

Oppo A76 is said to run Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. It will reportedly sport a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. For optics, it will reportedly get dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front is said to house an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The upcoming Oppo phone is said to get 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The report mentions the smartphone may not get 5G connectivity. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Oppo A76 will reportedly measure 164.4x75.7x8.4mm and weigh 189 grams.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Oppo A76

Oppo A76

Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A76, Oppo A76 Price in India, Oppo A76 Design, Oppo A76 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications, Hands-On Images Leak Tips 108-Megapixel Primary Camera

Oppo A76 Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
