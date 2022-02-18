Oppo A76 is reportedly under development, and a fresh report has suggested the price, design and, specifications of the smartphone. It is expected to be the successor to Oppo A74 5G that was launched in India in April 2021. Oppo A76 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC that will be mated with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Oppo will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Oppo A76 is said to sport a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles has shared the alleged design and key specifications of Oppo A76. The report does not mention when Oppo intends to launch the smartphone in either Indian or global markets.

Oppo A76 price in India (expected)

The report mentions that Oppo A76 will be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,000. The pricing is said to be similar to the price of Oppo A74 5G that launched in India in April 2021 for Rs. 17,990. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will reportedly be offered in Black and Blue colour options. It will reportedly get two variants — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

There are a couple of renders shared in the report that shows the design of Oppo A76. The back is said to get a dual rear camera setup in a rectangular housing. The renders show the left spine gets a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, while the right gets a SIM tray and volume buttons. The handset is shown with a flat display with thin bezels on three sides and a thicker chin.

Oppo A76 specifications (expected)

Oppo A76 is said to run Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. It will reportedly sport a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. For optics, it will reportedly get dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front is said to house an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The upcoming Oppo phone is said to get 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The report mentions the smartphone may not get 5G connectivity. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Oppo A76 will reportedly measure 164.4x75.7x8.4mm and weigh 189 grams.

