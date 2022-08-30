Oppo A57s has been unveiled in Croatia as the company's latest A-series smartphone in the European market. The smartphone comes with an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The handset is quite similar to the Oppo A57 (2022) that made its debut in India earlier this year. The striking difference between the phones is the primary sensor in the rear camera module. The Oppo A57 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera.

Oppo A57s price

The Oppo A57s price hasn't been revealed as of now. It comes in Sky Blue and Starry Black colour options. In comparison, the Oppo A57 was launched at a price of Rs. 13,999. The Oppo A57s launch price could be roughly the same. There is no information from Oppo on the phone's launch in other markets.

Oppo A57s specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) runs Android-12 based ColorOS 12.1 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612x720 pixels) IPS LCD display with up to 600 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Oppo A57s gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also a 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 lens. At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo A57s comes with 64GB storage and there is a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with light, proximity, accelerometer, and gravity sensors. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support and features a fingerprint sensor as well as face recognition for biometrics. The Oppo A57s is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance and it gets dual stereo speakers.