Technology News
loading

Oppo A57s With MediaTek Helio G35, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A57s comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

By Sourabh Kulesh |  Updated: 30 August 2022 11:18 IST
Oppo A57s With MediaTek Helio G35, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo Croatia

Oppo A57s comes in Sky Blue and Starry Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A57s price is not known yet
  • The smartphone gets an 8-megapixel front camera
  • Oppo A57s runs Android-12 based ColorOS 12.1

Oppo A57s has been unveiled in Croatia as the company's latest A-series smartphone in the European market. The smartphone comes with an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The handset is quite similar to the Oppo A57 (2022) that made its debut in India earlier this year. The striking difference between the phones is the primary sensor in the rear camera module. The Oppo A57 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera.

Oppo A57s price

The Oppo A57s price hasn't been revealed as of now. It comes in Sky Blue and Starry Black colour options. In comparison, the Oppo A57 was launched at a price of Rs. 13,999. The Oppo A57s launch price could be roughly the same. There is no information from Oppo on the phone's launch in other markets.

Oppo A57s specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) runs Android-12 based ColorOS 12.1 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612x720 pixels) IPS LCD display with up to 600 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Oppo A57s gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also a 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 lens. At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo A57s comes with 64GB storage and there is a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with light, proximity, accelerometer, and gravity sensors. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support and features a fingerprint sensor as well as face recognition for biometrics. The Oppo A57s is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance and it gets dual stereo speakers.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A57s, Oppo A57s Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo V25e With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo A57s With MediaTek Helio G35, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. Vivo V25e With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  3. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  5. Reliance to Develop New Budget 5G Smartphone With Google
  6. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. In House of the Dragon Episode 2, the Old Makes Way for the New
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Vivo Y16 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Records Major Win as EU May Not Appeal Court Ruling Against $991 Million Fine
  2. Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower; Seeks Information on Bots, Security
  3. Reliance to Develop Budget 5G Smartphone With Google, Announces $25 Billion 5G Network Plan
  4. Bitcoin Recovers Beyond $20,000 While Ether, Major Altcoins See Bigger Gains on the Day
  5. Oppo A57s With MediaTek Helio G35, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo V25e With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. House of the Dragon Episode 3 Trailer: Going to War With the Crabfeeder
  8. Ava Labs CEO Denies CryptoLeaks Report Alleging Payout to Sue Competitors
  9. Atomic TV Broadcasts Live Video Using Lasers and Cloud Of Large-Sized Atoms
  10. Snapchat Dual Camera Feature Launched, to Let Users Record Content Using Front, Back Snappers Simultaneously
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.