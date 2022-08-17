Technology News
Oppo A57s Alleged Renders, Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Helio G35 SoC: All Details

Oppo A57s alleged renders suggest a water-drop style notch on the display.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 August 2022 14:03 IST
Oppo A57s Alleged Renders, Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Helio G35 SoC: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Oppo A57s has been to feature a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • Oppo A57s tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The rumoured Oppo phone could feature two colour options
  • Oppo is yet to confirm the specifications

Oppo A57s specifications and alleged renders have been leaked online by a tipster. The rumoured Oppo smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. As per the tipster, the handset is said to sport a 6.56-inch LCD display with 1,612x720 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The Oppo A57s is also tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel mono lens.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has shared via Twitter the alleged renders and specifications of the rumoured Oppo A57s. In the images, the handset can be seen with a water-drop style notch for the selfie camera. The Oppo A57s can be seen with a flat rear panel and flat spines on either sides. The right spine is seen to get the power button that could also feature the fingerprint scanner, as per the images. On the left spine, the volume rockers and the SIM tray are visible.

oppo a57s leaked renders twitter sudhanshu ambhore Oppo A57s

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

The images also suggest that the bottom of the Oppo A57s could feature a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. At the top left corner of the rear panel, the dual rear camera module is visible with an LED flash. The camera module also has 50-megapixel AI dual camera written under the LED flash, as per the alleged Oppo A57s images. The handset can be seen in black and a blue colour options.

Oppo A57s specifications (expected)

Oppo A57s has been tipped to run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It is said to sport a 6.56-inch LCD display with 1,612x720 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. For optics, it has been tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixels mono lens.

At the front, the Oppo A57s is said to feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rumoured Oppo phone is said to support 5GHz Wi-Fi band and Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity. The handset is also tipped to get a stereo speaker setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Oppo A57s could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset is said to measure 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99mm, and weigh 187g, according to the tipster.

