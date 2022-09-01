Technology News
Oppo A57e With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A57e has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 September 2022 10:59 IST
Oppo A57e With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Oppo A57e comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A57e can be purchased from Flipkart
  • It is quite similar to the Oppo A57
  • Oppo A57e gets a single speaker

Oppo A57e has been launched in India as the new A series smartphone from the Chinese company. The smartphone comes with an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Oppo has also included a 5,000mAh battery. It is pretty much similar to the Oppo A57 (2022) that made its debut in India earlier this year. The main differences between the phones are a single speaker setup, Bluetooth v5.2, and a single storage option on the A57e.

Oppo A57e price in India, specifications

The Oppo A57e price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Oppo smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart in Black and Green colour options.

It is to be noted that even the price of the Oppo A57e is similar to the Oppo A57 (2022). Oppo recently unveiled the Oppo A57s in Europe that is also quite similar to the Oppo A57 (2022).

Oppo A57e specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo A57e runs Android-12 based ColorOS 12.1 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612x720 pixels) IPS LCD display with up to 600 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM. It gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling. The front camera also comes with Nightscape Selfie feature to capture clear images in low light conditions

The Oppo A57e comes with 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a dedicated microSD card. The smartphone comes with light, proximity, accelerometer, and gravity sensors. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Oppo A57e packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support and features a fingerprint sensor as well as face recognition for biometrics. The smartphone gets an Ultra Linear stereo speaker. It measures 163.74x75.03x7.99mm and weighs 187g.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A57e

Oppo A57e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Oppo A57e, Oppo A57e Price in India, Oppo A57e Specifications, Oppo
PlayStation Plus September 2022 Free Games: Need for Speed Heat, Toem, Granblue Fantasy Versus

