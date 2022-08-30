Oppo A57e India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but the price and renders of the phone have been leaked ahead of it. The alleged renders of the Oppo A57e suggest a few design changes, but overall, the phone looks like the Oppo A57 (2022) that was launched in India earlier in June. The handset is seen with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The Oppo A57e is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has tweeted alleged renders and India pricing details of Oppo A57e. As per the leak, the phone will be priced at Rs. 13,999 in the country. The Oppo A57 (2022) was launched earlier in India with the same price tag. However, colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the device are unknown at this moment.

The leaked renders show the phone in Black colour with a waterdrop-style notch display. The renders of the Oppo A57e also suggest a dual rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner. Power and volume buttons are seen arranged on the right spine of the handset.

The design of the Oppo A57e is quite similar to the Oppo A57 (2022). The latter runs on ColorOS 12.1 and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,612x720 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Oppo A57 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel mono lens. For selfies, the phone offers an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.