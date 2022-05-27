Oppo A57 and Oppo A57s 4G are reportedly making their way to the Indian market soon. Their launch in the country is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone company, but ahead of it, key specifications including colour options of the phones have been tipped online. The Oppo A57s and A57 4G are said to come in two RAM and storage configurations. The Oppo A57 4G is tipped to pack 6.56-inch full-HD+ display and could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It could come with support for 33W fast charging. Recently Oppo unveiled Oppo A57 (2022) in Thailand, and since that is a 4G model, we can expect that to be same model launched in India as the Oppo A57 4G.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on Twitter suggested the specifications of Oppo A57s and A57 4G. They are said to be offered in Glowing Black, Glowing Green and Sunset Orange colour options. They are tipped to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. According to the leak, the upcoming Oppo A57 4G will feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ display. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and is said to pack 33W fast charging support.

However, there is no official confirmation from Oppo about the Oppo A57 and A57s 4G's India launch.

To recall, Oppo A57 (2022) was recently launched in Thailand for THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,500). It is available in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colour options. As we mentioned, it is a 4G model, and may be rebranded as the Oppo A57 or A57 4G in India.

The Oppo A57 (2022) has 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. It packs a dual rear camera unit led by 13-megapixel primary camera. The Oppo A57 (2022) features an 8-megapixel selfie sensor and carries 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. The Oppo A57 (2022) features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.