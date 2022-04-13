Oppo A57 5G has debuted as the company's latest model in the A series. The new Oppo phone is an upgrade to the Oppo A56 5G that was launched in October last year. It carries a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The new smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers and has up to 8GB of RAM. Similar to the A56 5G, the Oppo A57 5G offers dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A57 5G price

Oppo A57 5G price has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Pricing of the 6GB + 128GB model is yet to be revealed, though. The phone comes in three distinct colours: Black, Blue, and Lilac. The Oppo A57 5G is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its shipments starting from April 15.

Details about the availability and pricing of the Oppo A57 5G in markets other than China are yet to be announced.

Last year, the Oppo A56 5G was launched at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the lone 6GB + 128GB model.

Oppo A57 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A57 5G runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo A57 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo A57 5G carries 128GB of onboard storage as standard. The 8GB RAM variant has UFS 2.1 storage support, while the 6GB option offers UFS 2.2 storage. Onboard storage on the Oppo A57 5G also supports expansion via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A57 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A57 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. Besides, the phone measures 163.8x75.1x7.99mm and weighs 186 grams.