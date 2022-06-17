Oppo A57 (2022) was launched in May in Thailand. Now, the smartphone is reportedly going to debut in India on June 21. Along with the launch date, the smartphone's price in India has also been tipped. The 4G handset is reportedly going to launch in the country via online stores, although it is said to focus on sales through offline stores. The handset was launched in Thailand with a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Oppo A57 (2022) availability, price in India (expected)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Rootmygalaxy, has shared the expected price and launch date of the Oppo A57 (2022). The smartphone is said to launch in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,500 on June 21. Oppo is said to make the handset available through e-commerce websites and the company's official online store, but it will reportedly be an offline-centric smartphone.

The 4G enabled smartphone, Oppo A57 (2022), was launched in Thailand in May with a price tag of THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,200), which is lower than the smartphone's expected price in India. Oppo A57 (2022) was launched in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colour options.

Oppo A57 (2022) specifications

Although, Oppo is yet to announce the specifications of the smartphone for India, but it can be expected to sport similar features as its Thai counterpart. Oppo A57 (2022) in Thailand was launched with dual-sim support. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 Soc and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It features a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (720x1,612 pixels). It runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Oppo A57 (2022) sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel front facing camera, for selfies and video conferences. It comes with 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage that can be expanded through a microSD card. For connectivity, it gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.