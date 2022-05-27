Oppo A57 (2022) has been launched by the company in Thailand. The smartphone has made its debut a month after the launch of the Oppo A57 5G in China. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.56-inch LCD display and is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 33W fast charging.

Oppo A57 (2022) price, availability

Oppo A57 (2022) price is set at THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,500) in Thailand. The handset will be sold in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colour options. It will be available for purchase from Shopee, JD, Lazada, and Thisshop.com. Oppo is yet to reveal whether the handset will debut in other markets, including India.

Oppo A57 (2022) specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo A57 (2022) runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A57 (2022) is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset is also equipped with an 8-megapixel front facing camera, for selfies and video chats.

The Oppo A57 (2022) comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It measures 163.74x75.03x7.99mm and weighs 187 grams. As mentioned, it features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.