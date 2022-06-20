Oppo A57 (2022) has been launched in India with 33W SuperVOOC charging support and 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone was earlier launched in Thailand in May. The new smartphone features a 6.56-inch display, Oppo Glow Design, and Ultra-Linear Stereo speakers. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek G35 SoC. The back of the handset comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera. Oppo A57 (2022) is a 4G-enabled smartphone and it comes with Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity.

Oppo A57 (2022) price and availability

The Chinese smartphone brand has launched the Oppo A57 (2022) with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the sole 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone is currently available for purchase on the official company website in Glowing Green and Glowing Black colour options. Oppo had launched the smartphone in Thailand in May for THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,100), which is lower than the handset's price in India.

Oppo A57 (2022) specifications

Oppo A57 (2022) features a 6.56-inch touchscreen with 60Hz refresh rate and HD+ (1,612x720 pixels) resolution. The display has been built to deliver up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel mono lens. At the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The cameras of the smartphone also have up to 1080p video recording capabilities at 30fps. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The new Oppo handset runs on ColorOS 12.1.

The new smartphone also features fingerprint and facial recognition support for biometrics. The Oppo A57 (2022) also has a geomagnetic, light, proximity, accelerometer, and gravity sensors. The smartphone gets dual-SIM support with 4G connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy. It sports a USB Type-C port and a 3.mm headphone jack as well. The inbuilt storage of the handset can be expanded up to 1TB. In the box, along with the smartphone, customers will get a charging adapter, a USB cable, SIM ejector tool, and a protective case.

