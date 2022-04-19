Technology News
Oppo A55s 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A55s 5G (2022) is essentially identical to the A55 5G but with a more affordable price tag.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 April 2022 11:17 IST
Oppo A55s 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A55s 5G (2022) carries a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Oppo A55s 5G (2022) will go on sale in China from April 25
  • The new Oppo phone comes in two different variants
  • Oppo A55s 5G (2022) price is set at CNY 1,199 for the 8GB RAM model

Oppo A55s 5G (2022) has debuted as the latest entrant in the company's A series. The new Oppo phone is a completely different model over the original Oppo A55s 5G that was launched in Japan in November. It is also apparently identical to the Oppo A55 5G that was introduced in China last year. The Oppo A55s 5G (2022) comes with features including a waterdrop-style display notch, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and triple rear cameras. It also has up to 8GB of RAM and three distinct colour options to choose from.

Oppo A55s 5G (2022) price

Oppo A55s 5G (2022) price has been set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. However, pricing details of the 6GB + 128GB model are yet to be revealed. The phone comes in Brisk Blue, Rhythm Black, and Temperament Gold colours and is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its availability starting from April 25.

Details on the availability of the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

In January. last year, the Oppo A55 5G was launched at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. The Japanese variant of the Oppo A55s 5G had debuted in November. It carried distinct specifications and a price tag of JPY 32,800 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the lone 4GB + 64GB model.

Oppo A55s 5G (2022) specifications

As per the official listing on the Oppo China site, the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) runs on Android-based ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo A55s 5G (2022) carries 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has equipped the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. Besides, the phone has 8.4mm thickness and 186 grams of weight.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo A55s 5G 2022, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Workers in New Jersey Facility File for Union Election
Oppo A55s 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
