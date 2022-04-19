Oppo A55s 5G (2022) has debuted as the latest entrant in the company's A series. The new Oppo phone is a completely different model over the original Oppo A55s 5G that was launched in Japan in November. It is also apparently identical to the Oppo A55 5G that was introduced in China last year. The Oppo A55s 5G (2022) comes with features including a waterdrop-style display notch, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and triple rear cameras. It also has up to 8GB of RAM and three distinct colour options to choose from.

Oppo A55s 5G (2022) price

Oppo A55s 5G (2022) price has been set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. However, pricing details of the 6GB + 128GB model are yet to be revealed. The phone comes in Brisk Blue, Rhythm Black, and Temperament Gold colours and is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its availability starting from April 25.

Details on the availability of the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

In January. last year, the Oppo A55 5G was launched at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. The Japanese variant of the Oppo A55s 5G had debuted in November. It carried distinct specifications and a price tag of JPY 32,800 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the lone 4GB + 64GB model.

Oppo A55s 5G (2022) specifications

As per the official listing on the Oppo China site, the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) runs on Android-based ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo A55s 5G (2022) carries 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has equipped the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. Besides, the phone has 8.4mm thickness and 186 grams of weight.