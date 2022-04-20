Technology News
Oppo A53s 5G Starts Getting ColorOS 12 Update in India, Global Release May Follow Soon

To download official version, users need to ensure that their Oppo A53s 5G is on firmware version A.08/A.09.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 April 2022 14:24 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A53s 5G users in India can now experience Android 12

Highlights
  • The ColorOS 12 roll out is currently only live in India
  • Users must ensure device has latest ColorOS 11 version before updating
  • ColorOS 12 is based on Android 12, with latest features and updates

Oppo A53s 5G has recently received the updated version of ColorOS 12 on the variants across India. The roll out comes a month after Oppo announced the release of the beta version for Indian users. For global users, Oppo may soon make an announcement on the future updates. The ColorOS 12 for Oppo A53s 5G, based on Android 12, can be downloaded through settings on the smartphone. To receive the update, users must ensure that their phone is currently on the latest version of ColorOS 11.

Oppo A53s 5G ColorOS 12: How to Update

Oppo has shared a detailed post on the latest update with all the necessary information. Indian users of Oppo A53s 5G will be able to download the latest roll out in the following way:

Go to Settings > Software Updates > Select ‘ColorOS 12 version' and select Update.

To download official version, users need to ensure that their Oppo A53s 5G is on firmware version A.08/A.09, along with software ColorOS 11. To ensure no loss of data, it is advised to keep a backup ready before updating your phone.

Oppo A53s 5G ColorOS 12: What's New

Oppo has introduced several new features and updates with the stable ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12. The new software update has introduced new changes in the elements on the smartphone's interface, including icons, system apps and quick settings panel. The users will also get their hands on Android 12 privacy features like Privacy Dashboard and microphone and camera Indicators.

The phone may perform several reboots soon after the update, which may drain the phone's battery quickly. To ensure a smooth update, it is recommended to keep the device fully charged and turn off screen when not in use.

Users may face an issue due to apps that are not compatible with Android 12, which may cause lagging. Oppo has also shared a list of incompatible third-party apps for a convenient update.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A53s 5G, ColorOS 12, ColorOS 11

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A53s 5G, ColorOS 12, ColorOS 11
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Takes His Cop Universe to Amazon Prime Video With Sidharth Malhotra
Hero Electric Partners with Bolt to Set Up 50,000 Charge Stations in India

