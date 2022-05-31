Oppo A53 5G Getting Stable Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 Update in India

Oppo A53 5G is an affordable smartphone that was launched in 2020 running Android 10-ColorOS 7.2 operating system. The Chinese tech giant has now announced that it is rolling out the stable Android 12-based ColorOS 12 for this handset in India with software version F.07. Oppo has not shared the timeline for the release of this update in other global regions. However, it is expected to roll out soon. The company has warned users that some third-party applications might not work after this update. It has advised users to create backups to prevent data loss.

Oppo has started rolling out the official Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update for the Oppo A53 5G. Users in India can go to Settings > Software Updates > Detect the ColorOS 12 version to get this update. To be eligible for this update, Oppo A53 5G users in India should have the C.23 firmware version. Before updating, users are advised to recharge the handset and create data backups.

Once the update is complete, Oppo has warned that the Oppo A53 5G might overheat, lag, or quickly lose battery life. It is recommended that users turn off the smartphone's screen and charge the device for a whole night after installing this update. The handset will begin operating normally after a few days of use. This update brings an improved interface to the Oppo A53 5G with updated icons, system apps, and a quick settings panel. It also adds a Privacy Dashboard, and microphone and camera indicators.

The Oppo A53 5G was launched in December 2020. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For optics, it features a 16-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is fitted with a 4,040mAh battery with support for 10W charging.