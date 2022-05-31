Technology News
Oppo A53 5G Getting Stable Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 Update in India, Global Roll Out May Soon Follow

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 31 May 2022 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo A53 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Oppo A53 5G users should be on the C.23 firmware version before updating
  • This handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
  • The Oppo A53 5G packs a 4,040mAh battery with 10W charging support

Oppo A53 5G is an affordable smartphone that was launched in 2020 running Android 10-ColorOS 7.2 operating system. The Chinese tech giant has now announced that it is rolling out the stable Android 12-based ColorOS 12 for this handset in India with software version F.07. Oppo has not shared the timeline for the release of this update in other global regions. However, it is expected to roll out soon. The company has warned users that some third-party applications might not work after this update. It has advised users to create backups to prevent data loss.

Oppo has started rolling out the official Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update for the Oppo A53 5G. Users in India can go to Settings > Software Updates > Detect the ColorOS 12 version to get this update. To be eligible for this update, Oppo A53 5G users in India should have the C.23 firmware version. Before updating, users are advised to recharge the handset and create data backups.

Once the update is complete, Oppo has warned that the Oppo A53 5G might overheat, lag, or quickly lose battery life. It is recommended that users turn off the smartphone's screen and charge the device for a whole night after installing this update. The handset will begin operating normally after a few days of use. This update brings an improved interface to the Oppo A53 5G with updated icons, system apps, and a quick settings panel. It also adds a Privacy Dashboard, and microphone and camera indicators.

The Oppo A53 5G was launched in December 2020. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For optics, it features a 16-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is fitted with a 4,040mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4040mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A53 5G, Oppo A53 5G update, ColorOS 12, Android 12
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
