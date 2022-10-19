Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A17k With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A17k With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A17k price in India is set at Rs. 10,499.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 12:46 IST
Oppo A17k With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A17k sports a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Oppo A17k has 64GB onboard storage
  • It features a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • Oppo A17k runs on ColorOS 12.1.1

Oppo A17k has been silently launched in India as the company's latest affordable smartphone. The new Oppo A-series smartphone comes in two colour options and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Oppo A17k has an 8-megapixel sensor on the rear and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset gets an Extended RAM feature that allows using unused storage as memory. The Oppo A17k has an IPX4 rating for water resistance and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A17k price in India, availability

The Oppo A17k price in India has been set at Rs. 10,499 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Navy Blue and Gold colour options. It is currently listed with a "coming soon" tag on Oppo's India online store.

Oppo A17k specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A17k runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.1 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612) display with 60Hz refresh rate. The display sports a waterdrop-style notch and has an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio with 269ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The inbuilt memory can be virtually extended to an additional 4GB by utilising unused internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A17k has an 8-megapixel sensor at the rear with an autofocus f/2.0 lens and a 78-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 76.8-degree field of view. The Oppo A17k offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Oppo A17k include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include magnetic sensor, light sensor, and gravity sensor. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the side and supports facial recognition feature.

The Chinese smartphone maker has equipped the Oppo A17k with a 5,000mAh battery. Besides, the handset measures 164x75x8.3mm and weighs 189 grams.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A17k

Oppo A17k

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A17k, Oppo A17K Price in India, Oppo A17K Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
5G Rollout: Vivo to Release Smartphone Software Updates This Month to Support Airtel, Jio 5G Services
Oppo A17k With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo to Release Software Updates This Month With Airtel, Jio 5G Support
  2. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  5. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  7. Android 13’s Output Switcher May Soon Let You Select Cast Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A17k With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. 5G Rollout: Vivo to Release Smartphone Software Updates This Month to Support Airtel, Jio 5G Services
  3. PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Launch Date Set for January 26, Pre-Orders Go Live Next Week
  4. Internet Freedom in India Marginally Improved by 2 Points After Four-Year Decline, Freedom House Says
  5. Jack Dorsey Previews Decentralised ‘Bluesky’ Social Networking Initiative, ‘Authentic Transfer Protocol’ Revealed
  6. Apple TV 4K (2022) With HDR10+ Support, Better Performance Launched in India: Details
  7. Jio Topples BSNL, Becomes Largest Fixed-Line Service Provider in August With 73.52 Lakh Subscribers: Details
  8. Space Technology Startups' Ambitions Face Limits as VC Backers Turn to Safer Bets Amid Economic Turmoil
  9. Vivo X90 Series Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, More Chipset Details Leaked
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 3,900mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.