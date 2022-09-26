Oppo A17 has been launched as the company's latest affordable smartphone, and it has debuted in Malaysia.m The smartphone's USP is its 50-megapixel main sensor in an AI-powered dual rear camera setup. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset gets Extended RAM feature that uses some storage as memory to run demanding apps and reduce lag. The new smartphone from Oppo also gets a distinct leather-feel design and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Oppo A17 price, availability

The Oppo A17 price has been set at MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase in the country in Lake Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

Oppo A17 specifications

The Oppo A17 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12. The smartphone packs a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone can borrow up to 4GB of storage and use it as memory to run demanding apps to provide a lag-free experience.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A17 comes with a dual rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. Alongside is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel sensor that is coupled with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The Oppo handset gets 64GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. The Oppo A17 packs a 5,000mAh battery, measures 164.2x75.6x8.3mm, and weighs 189 grams.

