Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A17 With 50 Megapixel Main Camera, Leather Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A17 gets a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with 4GB of RAM.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 26 September 2022 19:06 IST
Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo Malaysia

Oppo A17 comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A17 is available for purchase in Malaysia
  • It gets a dual rear camera setup
  • Oppo A17 is IPX4 rated for water resistance

Oppo A17 has been launched as the company's latest affordable smartphone, and it has debuted in Malaysia.m The smartphone's USP is its 50-megapixel main sensor in an AI-powered dual rear camera setup. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset gets Extended RAM feature that uses some storage as memory to run demanding apps and reduce lag. The new smartphone from Oppo also gets a distinct leather-feel design and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Oppo A17 price, availability

The Oppo A17 price has been set at MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase in the country in Lake Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

Oppo A17 specifications

The Oppo A17 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12. The smartphone packs a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone can borrow up to 4GB of storage and use it as memory to run demanding apps to provide a lag-free experience.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A17 comes with a dual rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. Alongside is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel sensor that is coupled with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The Oppo handset gets 64GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. The Oppo A17 packs a 5,000mAh battery, measures 164.2x75.6x8.3mm, and weighs 189 grams.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A17

Oppo A17

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A17, Oppo A17 Price, Oppo A17 Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Samsung Says Phones Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore Sold on First Day of Festive Sales
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Surface Online; Tip Colour Options, Specifications
  5. iPhone 14 Becomes Apple's Latest Smartphone to Be Manufactured in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  7. WhatsApp Call Links Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Begins
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins
  4. Twitter Says 50-60 Percent of Tweets in Government Takedown Orders Are 'Innocuous': Details
  5. Hisense U7H Series TV With AMD FreeSync Premium, A7H Tornado 2.0 TV With 102W Sound Output Launched in India
  6. ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission Completes Eight Years in Orbit, Well Beyond Planned Six-Month Lifespan
  7. Disney Looks to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Emerging Technologies Like NFTs, Metaverse: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature Over 105 Sports Modes, More Specifications Revealed
  9. NASA Aims to Redirect Asteroid in DART Mission's First Attempt at Planetary Defence
  10. Samsung, Axis Bank Launch Credit Card With Year-Long Cashback Discounts: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.