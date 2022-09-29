Oppo A17 and Oppo A77s are tipped to have been launched in India and are said to be available for purchase via offline stores in the country. Pricing details for the phones in India have also been tipped by retailer Mahesh Telecom. The Oppo A17 is said to be launched as a budget device, while the Oppo A77s is a mid-range offering. The former offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, while the latter packs 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Oppo A17 was recently launched in Malaysia, powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 and equipped with 50-megapixel dual rear cameras.

As per a tweet by Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom, Oppo A17 and Oppo A77s have been launched in India. According to the retailer, the Oppo A17 costs Rs, 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and the Oppo A77s costs Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, Oppo is yet to officially announce details regarding the launch of the Oppo A17 and Oppo A77s in India.

Earlier this week, the Oppo A17 went official in Malaysia, and the handset is available in Lake Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The handset is priced at MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

The Malaysian variant of the Oppo A17 features 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It also features the ability to expand available memory by utilising unused storage. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It offers 64GB of inbuilt storage as well. The Oppo A17 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

A recent report suggested a 6.56-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate for the Oppo A77s. It is said to be powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM is said to support virtual expansion by utilising unused storage. The Oppo A77s is said to carry 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.