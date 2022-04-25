Oppo A16K price in India has been dropped by up to Rs. 1,000. The smartphone made its debut in a 3GB variant in India earlier this year, and a 4GB variant was launched later. The handset runs on Android-based ColorOS 11.1 Lite, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It comes with a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, and packs a 4,230mAh battery. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Oppo A16K price in India

Oppo A16K price in India is now set at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the Oppo phone's listing on the company's website confirms this. However, the price on Amazon India and Flipkart is still Rs. 11,990.

Additionally, the 3GB + 32GB variant of the Oppo A16K also got a price cut of Rs. 500. It was launched at a price of Rs. 10,490, and is now available at a price of Rs. 9,990 on the Oppo website, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The price drop was first reported by established Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The retailer said the price drop became effective today.

## Oppo A16K specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A16K runs Android-based ColorOS 11.1 Lite, and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 2.4D glass protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, long with an LED flash. It comes with Stylish Filters, Backlit HDR, Dazzle Color Mode, and Night Filters. At the front, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Oppo A16K has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a 4,230mAh battery.

