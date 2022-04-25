Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A16K Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now

Oppo A16K Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now

Oppo A16K was launched in India earlier this year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 April 2022 18:43 IST
Oppo A16K Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A16K was launched in Black, Blue, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A16K was launched in India in January
  • The price of the 4GB model is unchanged on Amazon and Flipkart
  • Oppo A16K's new prices are reflecting on the Oppo website

Oppo A16K price in India has been dropped by up to Rs. 1,000. The smartphone made its debut in a 3GB variant in India earlier this year, and a 4GB variant was launched later. The handset runs on Android-based ColorOS 11.1 Lite, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It comes with a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, and packs a 4,230mAh battery. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Oppo A16K price in India

Oppo A16K price in India is now set at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the Oppo phone's listing on the company's website confirms this. However, the price on Amazon India and Flipkart is still Rs. 11,990.

Additionally, the 3GB + 32GB variant of the Oppo A16K also got a price cut of Rs. 500. It was launched at a price of Rs. 10,490, and is now available at a price of Rs. 9,990 on the Oppo website, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The price drop was first reported by established Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The retailer said the price drop became effective today.

## Oppo A16K specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A16K runs Android-based ColorOS 11.1 Lite, and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 2.4D glass protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, long with an LED flash. It comes with Stylish Filters, Backlit HDR, Dazzle Color Mode, and Night Filters. At the front, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Oppo A16K has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a 4,230mAh battery.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A16K, Oppo A16K Price in India, Oppo A16K Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Activision Blizzard Q1 Earnings Take Hit From Weak 'Call of Duty' Demand

Related Stories

Oppo A16K Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Said to Be Set to Accept Musk's 'Best and Final' Offer
  2. Moto G52 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India
  3. Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units
  4. Micromax In 2c Set to Launch in India on April 26, Company Announces
  5. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. Shiba Inu Launches SHIB Burning Portal to Reward Community Members
  8. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Mivi F60 DuoPods TWS Earbuds With 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Central African Republic Becomes First African Nation to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender
  3. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 SoC Options Launched; Vivo X80 Debuts Alongside
  4. NASA Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter Catches a Glimpse of Earth and Moon in One Frame
  5. Tecno Phantom X With Curved Display Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  6. ISRO, IISc Develop Bacteria-Infused 'Space Bricks' to Build Structures on Mars
  7. Binance Denies Allegations That Claim the Exchange Shared User Data With Russian Authorities
  8. Oppo A16K Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now
  9. Activision Blizzard Q1 Earnings Take Hit From Weak 'Call of Duty' Demand
  10. Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1 44W India Launch Teased, Specifications Leak Ahead
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.