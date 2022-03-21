Technology News
Oppo A16e With 20:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Debuts in India: Specifications

Oppo A16e price in India could start at Rs. 9,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 March 2022 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo A16e comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Oppo A16e features three different colour options to choose from
  • The Oppo phone has up to 64GB of onboard storage
  • Oppo A16e comes with a 4,230mAh battery

Oppo A16e has silently debuted in India as a new affordable model by the Chinese company. The new Oppo phone is a watered-down variant of the Oppo A16 that debuted last year. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Oppo A16e also features three distinct colour options to choose from. Other key highlights of the Oppo A16e include up to 4GB RAM, 20:9 display, and an IPX4 splash-resistant build. The smartphone is also claimed to deliver up to an all-day battery life on a single charge.

The Oppo India website has listed the Oppo A16e with specifications. The phone comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB configurations. However, details about its pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

Oppo A16e price in India (expected)

Oppo A16e price in India has been set at Rs. 9,990 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 11,990 for the 4GB + 64GB model, according to a report by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Mukul Sharma.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Oppo India for details on the price and availability of the Oppo A16e and will update this article when the company responds.

Oppo A16 was launched in India in September, with a price tag of Rs. 13,990 for the lone 4GB + 64GB model.

Oppo A16e specifications

As per the details available on the Oppo India site, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A16e runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a peak brightness of 480 nits. Under the hood, the Oppo A16e comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, along with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone also carries a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.2 lens.

For selfies and video chats, Oppo A16e has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

Oppo A16e has up to 64GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Oppo A16e packs a 4,230mAh battery. It measures 164x75.4x7.8mm and weighs 175 grams.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Telegram Ban Lifted by Brazil Supreme Court After Platform Complies With Order to Remove Some Accounts
More Dips than Gains: Volatility Strikes Crypto Sector Hard as March Draws Closer to End

