Oppo A16e has silently debuted in India as a new affordable model by the Chinese company. The new Oppo phone is a watered-down variant of the Oppo A16 that debuted last year. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Oppo A16e also features three distinct colour options to choose from. Other key highlights of the Oppo A16e include up to 4GB RAM, 20:9 display, and an IPX4 splash-resistant build. The smartphone is also claimed to deliver up to an all-day battery life on a single charge.

The Oppo India website has listed the Oppo A16e with specifications. The phone comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB configurations. However, details about its pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

Oppo A16e price in India (expected)

Oppo A16e price in India has been set at Rs. 9,990 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 11,990 for the 4GB + 64GB model, according to a report by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Mukul Sharma.

Oppo A16 was launched in India in September, with a price tag of Rs. 13,990 for the lone 4GB + 64GB model.

Oppo A16e specifications

As per the details available on the Oppo India site, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A16e runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a peak brightness of 480 nits. Under the hood, the Oppo A16e comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, along with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone also carries a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.2 lens.

For selfies and video chats, Oppo A16e has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

Oppo A16e has up to 64GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Oppo A16e packs a 4,230mAh battery. It measures 164x75.4x7.8mm and weighs 175 grams.

