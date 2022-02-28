Technology News
OnePlus Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W Fast Charging Tipped

This OnePlus smartphone is tipped to be similar to Realme GT Neo 3

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 February 2022 16:22 IST
OnePlus Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W Fast Charging Tipped

Photo Credit: Zollege/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

The mysterious OnePlus phone and Realme GT Neo 3 could get a 50-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus smartphone is said to get hole-punch display
  • It may come with a display that comes with 120Hz refresh rate
  • OnePlus smartphone primary camera said to pack Sony IMX766 sensor

OnePlus will launch a smartphone that will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a tipster has claimed, revealing key specifications of the unidentified handset. The tipster says that the smartphone will come with a hole-punch display with a cutout in the centre of the display, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. The specifications of the OnePlus phone are very similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone, which has also been tipped to come with the same specifications. The Realme phone is said to have model number RMX3560.

The information about the OnePlus smartphone was shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The tipster says that the OnePlus smartphone in question will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is claimed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. For photography, the phone is claimed to pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The handset is also tipped to pack a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for 150W fast charging.

These specifications are identical to those leaked of the alleged Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone. Interestingly, specifications of the GT Neo 3 were also shared by the same tipster a few days ago.

However, another tipster, Steve Hemmerstoffer, tipped different specifications of the Realme smartphone.

Hemmerstoffer says that the rumoured Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone will sport a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Hemmerstoffer says the Realme smartphone will get a 64-megapixel primary sensor and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The rumoured Realme GT Neo 3 was also spotted on the TENAA website last month.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
BitConnect’s Indian-Origin Founder Indicted in US for Running $2.4-Billion Global Ponzi Scheme

