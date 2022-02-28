OnePlus will launch a smartphone that will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a tipster has claimed, revealing key specifications of the unidentified handset. The tipster says that the smartphone will come with a hole-punch display with a cutout in the centre of the display, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. The specifications of the OnePlus phone are very similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone, which has also been tipped to come with the same specifications. The Realme phone is said to have model number RMX3560.

The information about the OnePlus smartphone was shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The tipster says that the OnePlus smartphone in question will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is claimed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. For photography, the phone is claimed to pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The handset is also tipped to pack a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for 150W fast charging.

These specifications are identical to those leaked of the alleged Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone. Interestingly, specifications of the GT Neo 3 were also shared by the same tipster a few days ago.

However, another tipster, Steve Hemmerstoffer, tipped different specifications of the Realme smartphone.

Hemmerstoffer says that the rumoured Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone will sport a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Hemmerstoffer says the Realme smartphone will get a 64-megapixel primary sensor and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The rumoured Realme GT Neo 3 was also spotted on the TENAA website last month.