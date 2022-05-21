Technology News
OnePlus Smartphone, Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition, Asus ROG Phone 6 to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 21 May 2022 17:51 IST
OnePlus Smartphone, Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition, Asus ROG Phone 6 to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Design of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 series was shown to be similar to the Asus ROG Phone 5 series

Highlights
  • Smartphone from OnePlus will reach the market in Q3 2022
  • ROG Phone 6 will be the first gaming phone featuring the chipset
  • Several other manufacturers have announced use of the new Qualcomm SoCs

OnePlus, Realme, and Asus have announced the launch of smartphones equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, just a day after the flagship chipset was launched by Qualcomm. Asus will be bringing out the ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone powered by the latest chipset from Qualcomm while the handset from OnePlus featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is scheduled to hit the markets in the third quarter of the current year. Realme has also announced that its GT2 Master Explorer Edition will be the first handset to sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. To recall, several other manufacturers have announced use of the new Qualcomm SoCs, but these are the first few manufacturers to reveal concrete plans.

OnePlus in a post on Weibo teased an upcoming smartphone equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on its official Weibo page. Although the name of the handset has not been revealed by the company, OnePlus has said the smartphone will hit the market in Q3 of 2022.

Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition will also feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In fact, Realme has also claimed in its Weibo post that the flagship smartphone will be first Android mobile to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor. The official launch date of the handset has not been announced yet.

And finally, Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has also confirmed that ROG Phone 6 series, which will be launched as the Tencent variant in the Chinese market, will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in both the Chinese and global variant. The ROG brand has also made the announcement on its official Instagram page where it has said that the ROG Phone 6 will be the first gaming smartphone to sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. 2D renders of the ROG Phone 6 series were leaked earlier this year. The design of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 series was shown to be similar to the Asus ROG Phone 5 series.

Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoCs as its latest mobile platforms. Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is capable of delivering up to 10 percent faster CPU performance and 30 percent improved power efficiency over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As we mentioned, apart from OnePlus, Realme, and Asus, several other manufacturers announced they would be launching smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, including including Black Shark, Honor, iQoo, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, Oppo, Redmi, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus, Asus, Asus ROG 6, Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
NASA Plans to Conduct Artemis 1 SLS Launch's Final Wet Dress Rehearsal in June

OnePlus Smartphone, Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition, Asus ROG Phone 6 to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
