OnePlus Co-Founder Pete Lau Hints at Upcoming Foldable Phone

OnePlus is speculated to launch a foldable smartphone based on the Oppo Find N.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 August 2022 16:45 IST
Oppo Find N is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo and OnePlus are owned by BBK Electronics
  • Oppo Find N was unveiled in 2021
  • OnePlus has not confirmed the OnePlus Fold moniker yet

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone sometime soon. In a new update, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau shared pictures of a hinge on Twitter on Friday to offer hints about the development of a foldable smartphone without confirming the name and other details. Samsung currently has an early lead in the foldable smartphone category. Xiaomi recently introduced Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. Moto Razr 2022 has also arrived in China. OnePlus's sister firm Oppo also marked its presence in the foldable smartphone market by unveiling the Find N foldable at the end of last year.

Pete Lau on Twitter posted pictures with the tagline "What do you think this is?". This could be possibly the folding screen hinge mechanism of the upcoming OnePlus phone. Although the company has not confirmed anything, it is largely speculated that the OnePlus Fold may break cover soon. It is rumoured to come with Android 13.

OnePlus hasn't yet revealed any details about the foldable so far. But it could offer some similarities to Oppo's Find N which was launched in December 2021.

The Oppo Find N sports a 7.1-inch inward folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.49-inch cover OLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. For optics, the Oppo Find N has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. A 32-megapixel camera on the outer screen, a 32-megapixel camera on the inner screen, 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired charging support are the other key highlights of the phone.

Samsung currently dominates the foldable smartphone market as per a report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). The company recently unveiled its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 . Huawei, Motorola and Xiaomi are also introducing new foldable models. Huawei with its Mate X and Mate X2 foldable smartphones marked its presence in the space, while      the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Moto Razr 2022 debuted in China recently.

