Technology News
loading

OnePlus Hosts User Experience Survey to Get Feedback to Improve OxygenOS Experience

The survey that went live on Saturday is now closed.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 June 2022 15:52 IST
OnePlus Hosts User Experience Survey to Get Feedback to Improve OxygenOS Experience

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus recently released a stable OxygenOS 12 build for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Highlights
  • OnePlus had previously planned to merge OxygenOS, ColorOS
  • It is also working on the next-generation OxygenOS 13
  • OxygenOS 13 is said to be based on Android 13

OnePlus hosted a new community survey to get feedback on the current experience of OxygenOS users. The Chinese smartphone brand had previously announced that it would be combining OxygenOS with ColorOS. However, after this move faced criticism from the OnePlus community, the plan was eventually scrapped earlier this year in February. OnePlus has since focused on improving the basic OxygenOS experience. The survey went live on Saturday, May 28, for OnePlus users as well as users of other smartphone brands. This survey has now been closed.

OnePlus has ensured the survey participants that their information will be kept confidential. It adds that the gathered input will only be used for "product iteration research." The survey contained questions asking users to describe the best and worst they experienced while using OxygenOS. It also asked users to mention features from other smartphone UIs that they would like to be featured on OxygenOS.

The Chinese tech giant has been currently releasing stable versions of OxygenOS 12 for its smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus has also announced that the development of OxygenOS 13 is also underway. It held an Open Ears Forum where it discussed this next-generation OxygenOS with loyal customers. The company then revealed that it has set some goals for OxygenOS 13 based on the feedback that it received from this forum. It aims to improve UI personalization and system consistency. The Always On Display (AOD) might also receive more features like a music player.

This next-generation OxygenOS 13 is expected to be based on Android 13, which is currently in its early beta stage. Google has recently released the Android 13 Beta 2.1 patch for Pixel users.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code, Tesla CEO Hits Right Back
Google App on Android Now Lets You Use Voice Commands While Navigating, Even When Not Connected to Internet

Related Stories

OnePlus Hosts User Experience Survey to Get Feedback to Improve OxygenOS Experience
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  2. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  3. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  4. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  5. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 Series Tipped to Sport Qualcomm, MediaTek SoCs, 120W Charging
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
  9. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  10. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Accuses US Antitrust Bill for Unfairly Targeting the Retailer With Strict Regulations
  2. TikTok Clear Mode to Offer Distraction-Free Viewing of Content for Users: Report
  3. Microsoft Edge Gets New Feature to Constantly Import Data From Google Chrome
  4. Google App on Android Now Lets You Use Voice Commands While Navigating, Even When Not Connected to Internet
  5. OnePlus Hosts User Experience Survey to Get Feedback to Improve OxygenOS Experience
  6. Milky Way May Have 4.42 Hostile Alien Civilisations That Can Conquer Earth, States New Study
  7. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code, Tesla CEO Hits Right Back
  8. Oppo K-Series Smartphone Tipped to Launch Next Week, Could Be Available via Flipkart
  9. Facebook Owner Meta Questions Necessity of Data Requests in EU Antitrust Investigations on Social Media App
  10. Microsoft Edge Drop Tool Lets Users Share Files Across Logged-In Devices, Platforms: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.