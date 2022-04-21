OnePlus is gearing for up its April 28 launch event where it will unveil the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and the OnePlus Nord Buds. Rumours have been rife with information regarding these upcoming devices. Now, with the launch a week away, a new leak has surfaced that indicates the launch price and the first sale date of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. A notable tipster has also hinted at the key specifications of the Nord Buds.

As per a tweet shared by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is said to be priced at Rs. 19,999 and is expected to be available to purchase starting from April 30. This price point might make it one of the most affordable OnePlus smartphones to be launched in India, and closely matches another leak from last month.

Previous reports have suggested that this handset could sport a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord Buds specifications (expected)

These TWS earbuds are said to be equipped with 12.4mm drivers, according to a leak tweeted by tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb). The OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. They are tipped to be rated IP55 for water and dust resistance. These TWS earbuds are expected to not feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology.

Previously, it was hinted that each of the earbuds could pack a 41mAh battery along with the charging case having a 480mAh capacity. Now, they are also believed to offer up to 7 hours of listening time per charge. The charging case is expected to provide an additional 30 hours of backup. Furthermore, their quick charging feature could offer 5 hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are now expected to arrive in Blue colour as well. The company has already showcased the Black and White models.

