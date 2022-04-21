Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, First Sale Date Tipped; Nord Buds Specifications Leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, First Sale Date Tipped; Nord Buds Specifications Leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to cost Rs. 19,999.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 April 2022 17:02 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, First Sale Date Tipped; Nord Buds Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds will be launched on April 28

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could be available from April 30
  • The One Nord Buds are said to be fitted with 12.4mm drivers
  • They are said to offer up to 7 hours of listening time without the case

OnePlus is gearing for up its April 28 launch event where it will unveil the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and the OnePlus Nord Buds. Rumours have been rife with information regarding these upcoming devices. Now, with the launch a week away, a new leak has surfaced that indicates the launch price and the first sale date of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. A notable tipster has also hinted at the key specifications of the Nord Buds.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price, first sale date in India (expected)

As per a tweet shared by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is said to be priced at Rs. 19,999 and is expected to be available to purchase starting from April 30. This price point might make it one of the most affordable OnePlus smartphones to be launched in India, and closely matches another leak from last month.

Previous reports have suggested that this handset could sport a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord Buds specifications (expected)

These TWS earbuds are said to be equipped with 12.4mm drivers, according to a leak tweeted by tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb). The OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. They are tipped to be rated IP55 for water and dust resistance. These TWS earbuds are expected to not feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology.

Previously, it was hinted that each of the earbuds could pack a 41mAh battery along with the charging case having a 480mAh capacity. Now, they are also believed to offer up to 7 hours of listening time per charge. The charging case is expected to provide an additional 30 hours of backup. Furthermore, their quick charging feature could offer 5 hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are now expected to arrive in Blue colour as well. The company has already showcased the Black and White models.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
The Matrix Resurrections Out May 6 on Amazon Prime Video in India

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, First Sale Date Tipped; Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  2. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  3. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  6. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
  7. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  8. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  9. Netflix Faces Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans
  10. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Women Will Hold a Quarter of Leadership Roles at Large Global Tech Firms In 2022: Deloitte Report
  2. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Neckband-Style Earphones Launched: All Details
  3. Google to Kill Third-Party Android Call Recording Apps on May 11 by Restricting Accessibility API
  4. Binance Limits Services In Russia After EU Sanctions
  5. Apple's Messages Feature That Blurs Nudity for Child Safety Now Rolling Out Globally
  6. Google Chrome Tries to Help Users Find Quality, Safe Extensions With Featured and Established Publisher Badges
  7. Apple Music Introduces New DJ Mixes With Dolby Atmos in Spatial Audio
  8. HealthifyMe Launches HealthifyPro, Its Flagship Health and Fitness Plan With a Biosensor System
  9. US, Allies Say Russia Could Launch Cyberattacks Against Rivals Supporting Ukraine
  10. Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC With 5G and AI Capabilities Launched Officially
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.