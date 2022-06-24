Technology News
OnePlus's Upcoming Products Lineup Tipped to Include TWS Earbuds, Smartwatch, Smart Band, More

OnePlus Nord Buds launched for Rs. 2,799 are the latest audio offerings by the company in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 June 2022 13:10 IST
OnePlus's Upcoming Products Lineup Tipped to Include TWS Earbuds, Smartwatch, Smart Band, More

OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds unveiled in April this year

Highlights
  • OnePlus is expected to announce new products in the third quarter of 2022
  • The brand is likely to add two new devices to the wearables portfolio
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launch is tipped for July 5

OnePlus is said to be working on two true wireless devices for India. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to unveil Nord-branded TWS earbuds and OnePlus TWS device in the Indian market along with OnePlus smartphones. A tentative launch timeline of Q3 2022 has been tipped. Besides, it could launch OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Band 2 as the latest wearable offerings. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is reportedly inching towards its launch in India. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter suggested that OnePlus is looking to introduce two new OnePlus TWS devices in India. One is tipped to come with the Nord branding and they are expected to reach the market in the third quarter of this year alongside multiple new smartphones. The tipster also suggests the imminent launch of two wearables —OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Band 2. More details about the upcoming OnePlus products are unknown at this moment.

However, the company is yet to confirm any details about the upcoming products, so the reported details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are the latest audio offerings by the company in India. They have a price tag of Rs. 2,799 and feature active noise cancellation (ANC). The OnePlus Nord Buds are claimed to provide up to seven hours of playback on a single charge alone. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 30 hours of playtime.

The OnePlus 10T and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G are the anticipated new handsets from the brand. The R&D testing of the former has reportedly started in India, while the latter is tipped to go official on July 1. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G made its global debut in May and is expected to arrive with a starting price tag of Rs. 28,999. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and packs a 90Hz refresh rate display.

OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus, OnePlus Band 2, OnePlus TWS, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus TWS Earbuds
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Amazon Offering Fire TV Stick With a Wireless Game Controller in India to Attract Casual Gamers

Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

