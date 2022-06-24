OnePlus is said to be working on two true wireless devices for India. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to unveil Nord-branded TWS earbuds and OnePlus TWS device in the Indian market along with OnePlus smartphones. A tentative launch timeline of Q3 2022 has been tipped. Besides, it could launch OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Band 2 as the latest wearable offerings. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is reportedly inching towards its launch in India. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter suggested that OnePlus is looking to introduce two new OnePlus TWS devices in India. One is tipped to come with the Nord branding and they are expected to reach the market in the third quarter of this year alongside multiple new smartphones. The tipster also suggests the imminent launch of two wearables —OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Band 2. More details about the upcoming OnePlus products are unknown at this moment.

However, the company is yet to confirm any details about the upcoming products, so the reported details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are the latest audio offerings by the company in India. They have a price tag of Rs. 2,799 and feature active noise cancellation (ANC). The OnePlus Nord Buds are claimed to provide up to seven hours of playback on a single charge alone. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 30 hours of playtime.

The OnePlus 10T and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G are the anticipated new handsets from the brand. The R&D testing of the former has reportedly started in India, while the latter is tipped to go official on July 1. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G made its global debut in May and is expected to arrive with a starting price tag of Rs. 28,999. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and packs a 90Hz refresh rate display.