Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launch Timeline Revealed, Key Specifications Including 33W Charging Confirmed: Report

OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launch Timeline Revealed, Key Specifications Including 33W Charging Confirmed: Report

OnePlus Nord N300 5G will offer faster wired charging than the Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 October 2022 13:12 IST
OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launch Timeline Revealed, Key Specifications Including 33W Charging Confirmed: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N300 5G will succeed the OnePlus Nord N200 5G handset (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oneplus Nord N300 5G set to launch in North America in November
  • The phone is confirmed to feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Oneplus Nord N300 5G pricing details are yet to be revealed

OnePlus Nord N300 5G launch timeline has reportedly been confirmed by the company. The firm has also revealed key specifications of the upcoming handset which will succeed the company's most affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N200, which made its debut in June 2021. The phone was previously spotted on the FCC certification website back in June. OnePlus spokesperson Spenser Blank on Thursday told The Verge that the OnePlus Nord N300 5G will launch in North America next month, while also confirming the processor, display, and charging support specifications of the upcoming entrant into the company's most affordable smartphone lineup.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 5G, will be powered by a MediaTek processor and is confirmed to sport a display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, according to the report. The latest entry to the affordable Nord series from OnePlus will also feature 33W fast charging support, a feature which is extremely rare in the affordable smartphone segment. In fact, flagship handsets including the iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Pixel 7 Pro offer slower charging speeds than the OnePlus Nord N300 5G. The latest budget smartphone will launch in North America sometime in November, Blank confirmed.

OnePlus, however, has not revealed any details on price and availability of the OnePlus Nord N300 5G, or whether it will be available in other regions.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G will also be the first OnePlus Nord smartphone in North America to feature a MediaTek processor, according to the report. It was previously spotted on the FCC certification website with the model number CPH2389, confirming that the handset would offer support for six 5G bands: n2,n25,n41, n66, n71 and n77.

The company launched the OnePlus Nord N200 5G last year as carrier-locked handset with T-Mobile. However, the phone was also available to buy at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H in the US. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G featured a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supported 18W fast charging.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus N300, OnePlus N200, iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S22, Pixel 7 Pro
Dwayne Johnson Spoils Black Adam, Teases Major Return in Post-Credits Scene

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launch Timeline Revealed, Key Specifications Including 33W Charging Confirmed: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Amazon Prime's Mirzapur Season 3
  2. All You Need to Know About Mismatched Season 2
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  4. Redmi A1+ With MediaTek Helio A22, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  5. Google Pixel 7 Pro Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark
  6. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances
  8. Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Teases Major Return in Post-Credits Scene
  9. Honor X40 GT With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched: All Details
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Great Diwali Gifts
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Electric Car Makers May Soon Have Level Playing Field With US EV Manufacturers For Subsidies: Details
  2. Samsung Knox Matrix Announced, a Security System Based on Private Blockchain
  3. Xiaomi 13 Hands-on Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Design
  4. OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launch Timeline Revealed, Key Specifications Including 33W Charging Confirmed: Report
  5. Dwayne Johnson Spoils Black Adam, Teases Major Return in Post-Credits Scene
  6. Redmi A1+ With MediaTek Helio A22, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Bitcoin Fails to Touch $20,000 Mark, Many Altcoins See Dips Ahead of Weekend
  8. Samsung, Google Team Up to Offer Support for Each Other's Smart Home Ecosystems With Matter Bridge
  9. Snap Employee Data Exposed Following Data Breach at Document Firm Elevate: All Details
  10. Honor X40 GT With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.