OnePlus Nord N300 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord N300 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 October 2022 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G has a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N300 5G packs 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage
  • It sports a water-drop style notch for housing the selfie camera
  • The OnePlus Nord N300 5G will go on sale from November 3

OnePlus Nord N300 5G was launched in the US on Monday. This new addition to the budget-oriented OnePlus Nord series sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The handset also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Nord N300 5G is set to succeed the Nord N200 5G that launched with a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display and a Snapdragon 480 SoC. It had a launch price of $239.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

OnePlus Nord N300 5G price, availability

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G has a sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that comes in Midnight Jade colour. This OnePlus smartphone's pricing starts at $228 (roughly around Rs. 19,000). It will go on sale in the US from November 3 at 9am EST / 6:30pm IST via T-Mobile and Metro.

OnePlus has not revealed the pricing and availability of this smartphone in other regions.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a water-drop style notch for the front camera. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB).

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth lens. It comes with Nightscape and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) technologies for delivering excellent image quality in low-light and long-exposure situations.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. This 5G smartphone is said to support n2, n25, n41, n66, n71, and n77 5G bands.

Comments

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
