Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord N300 5G was launched in the US on Monday. This new addition to the budget-oriented OnePlus Nord series sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The handset also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Nord N300 5G is set to succeed the Nord N200 5G that launched with a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display and a Snapdragon 480 SoC. It had a launch price of $239.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000).
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G has a sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that comes in Midnight Jade colour. This OnePlus smartphone's pricing starts at $228 (roughly around Rs. 19,000). It will go on sale in the US from November 3 at 9am EST / 6:30pm IST via T-Mobile and Metro.
OnePlus has not revealed the pricing and availability of this smartphone in other regions.
This smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a water-drop style notch for the front camera. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB).
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth lens. It comes with Nightscape and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) technologies for delivering excellent image quality in low-light and long-exposure situations.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. This 5G smartphone is said to support n2, n25, n41, n66, n71, and n77 5G bands.
