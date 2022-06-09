Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord N20 SE Spotted on TDRA Website, Expected to Launch Soon: Report

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery pack.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 9 June 2022 16:41 IST
OnePlus Nord N20 SE Spotted on TDRA Website, Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A57 4G (pictured) was recently launched in Thailand

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N20 SE expected to be rebranded Oppo A57 4G
  • OnePlus Nord N20 SE is said to run on Android 12.1
  • OnePlus is yet to confirm the smartphone

OnePlus Nord N20 SE has reportedly been spotted on the TDRA certification website with the model number CPH2469. A OnePlus smartphone, with the same model number, was earlier reportedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification database. The report had claimed that it could be a rebranded version of Oppo A57 4G that was recently launched in Thailand and is expected to arrive in India soon. The handset is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup and could run on Android 12.1.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, a OnePlus smartphone with the moniker OnePlus Nord N20 SE has been spotted on the TRDA certification database with the model number CPH2469. Although, the listing did not provide the specifications of the handset, it has confirmed the name and has signaled towards an imminent launch.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE specifications (expected)

A smartphone with the same model number, CPH2469, had also appeared on the US FCC database, as per a recent report. The report added that the rumoured OnePlus smartphone is expected sport a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support. The expected measurements of the handset are, 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99mm. The report had also said that the OnePlus smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Oppo A57 4G that was recently launched in Thailand and is expected to soon come to India.

The smartphone was seen listed with Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM support. The report added that the rear panel of the handset will get the OnePlus logo, a red USB cable may be given along with the smartphone, and it would run on Android 12.1. The smartphone was said to sport a dual rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel second shooter.

Oppo A57 4G was launched in Thailand for THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,400) and hence the OnePlus Nord N20 SE could be launched at a similar price. OnePlus is yet to confirm the details regarding the rumoured smartphone.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord N20 SE, Oppo A57 4G

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord N20 SE Spotted on TDRA Website, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  2. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  3. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  4. OnePlus 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Tipped to Get 4,500mAh Battery: Report
  6. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  7. Xiaomi, Redmi Devices Get YouTube Premium Access for Up to 3 Months
  8. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  9. Asus ROG Strix G15 (G513RW) Review: Power and Personality
  10. RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI, to Start With RuPay
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Spotted on TDRA Website, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  2. Scientists Discover New Elusive Particle, Magnetic Relative of Higgs Boson Particle, Using Tabletop Experiment
  3. Parkinson’s Disease Can Be Diagnosed Among Elderly Based on Frequent Occurrence of Nightmares
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
  5. Meta Halts Development of Smartwatch Carrying Dual Cameras; Plans to Continue Focus on Wrist Wearables: Report
  6. Qualcomm Led Global Smartphone Chipset Market With 44 Percent Share in Q1 2022, Baseband Revenues Grew 23 Percent: Report 
  7. Bitcoin Consolidates Above $30,000 While Ether, Altcoins Make Minor Climbs
  8. Salesforce Announces NFT Platform, Intensifies Competition for OpenSea and LooksRare
  9. Android 13 Beta 3 Released by Google for Select Pixel Phones: All Details
  10. Facebook Parent Meta’s Global Affairs Director Hails Mark Zuckerberg’s Leadership
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.