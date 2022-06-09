OnePlus Nord N20 SE has reportedly been spotted on the TDRA certification website with the model number CPH2469. A OnePlus smartphone, with the same model number, was earlier reportedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification database. The report had claimed that it could be a rebranded version of Oppo A57 4G that was recently launched in Thailand and is expected to arrive in India soon. The handset is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup and could run on Android 12.1.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, a OnePlus smartphone with the moniker OnePlus Nord N20 SE has been spotted on the TRDA certification database with the model number CPH2469. Although, the listing did not provide the specifications of the handset, it has confirmed the name and has signaled towards an imminent launch.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE specifications (expected)

A smartphone with the same model number, CPH2469, had also appeared on the US FCC database, as per a recent report. The report added that the rumoured OnePlus smartphone is expected sport a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support. The expected measurements of the handset are, 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99mm. The report had also said that the OnePlus smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Oppo A57 4G that was recently launched in Thailand and is expected to soon come to India.

The smartphone was seen listed with Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM support. The report added that the rear panel of the handset will get the OnePlus logo, a red USB cable may be given along with the smartphone, and it would run on Android 12.1. The smartphone was said to sport a dual rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel second shooter.

Oppo A57 4G was launched in Thailand for THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,400) and hence the OnePlus Nord N20 SE could be launched at a similar price. OnePlus is yet to confirm the details regarding the rumoured smartphone.

