OnePlus has unveiled the Nord N20 5G handset for the United States. It is a mid-range offering that will be sold exclusively via T-Mobile. This handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Nord N20 5G has an AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is set to succeed the Nord N10 5G which was released in 2020. The handset will be available to purchase from next week in the US.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G price, availability

OnePlus has announced that it is debuting the Nord N20 5G in the United States exclusively via T-Mobile. The company has not confirmed the global availability of this handset. The handset is set to launch with 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage configuration priced at $282 (roughly Rs. 21,500). The sales will go live on April 28.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is believed to be a rebranded Oppo F21 Pro 5G which was recently launched in India. The new OnePlus handset has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display also comes with an always-on feature so you can stay notified. There is a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the screen and it also has an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of RAM. It runs on Android 11 with the OxygenOS skin on top.

For optics, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As we mentioned earlier, the Nord N20 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset includes 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB.