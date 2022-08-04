Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update in India

This update requires a minimum of 4GB storage space to install.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 August 2022 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord CE gets more features for Canvas AOD

  • OnePlus Nord CE receiving adjustable Dark Mode levels
  • The AI System Booster has been upgraded to version 2.1
  • OnePlus 8, 8T unclocked models got OxygenOS 12 in March

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus Nord CE. This update is currently only available in India. It brings several improvements, including adjustable Dark Mode, optimized AI System Booster, and more. The Canvas AOD now offers diverse lines and colours as well as new brushes and strokes. The Shenzhen company began the incremental rollout of this update in India on Tuesday for select users in India. In addition, T-Mobile OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T are reportedly also receiving this update in the US.

OnePlus Norde CE OxygenOS 12 update changelog

The OnePlus Nord CE users in India are receiving the OxygenOS 12 update with the firmware version EB2101_11.C.04. OnePlus has announced that this update brings improved icon textures. The AI System Booster has been upgraded to version 2.1 for a stable performance even under high load. Three adjustable levels of sensitivity have been added to Dark Mode.

New style options have been added for Cards to make the text easy to read. OnePlus Scout in Shelf has been given access to search for multiple contents on the smartphone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, and more.

A new feature has been added to Work Life Balance that allows for an easy toggle between the two modes via quick settings. Furthermore, it has upgraded to now automatically switch between Work or Life mode based on location, Wi-Fi connection, and time.

Canvas AOD gets diverse lines and colours to create personalised lock screens. Multiple brushes and strokes have also been added to support the colour adjustments.

OnePlus Nord CE users should ensure that their handset has at least 4GB of space available and over 30 percent of battery life left before installing the update.

In related news, the T-Mobile OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T are also finally receiving the OxygenOS 12 update. The former is seemingly receiving the IN2017_11_C.41 version whereas the latter is getting the KB2007_11_C.41 version. Both updates are 4GB in size and include the July Android security patch. The unlocked variants of these handsets received the OxygenOS 12 update earlier this year in March.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
