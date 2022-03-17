Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped via Multiple Certification Websites

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature a 64-megapixel main sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 March 2022 16:27 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped via Multiple Certification Websites

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could get hole-punch display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is said to run on Android 11
  • Geekbench listing suggested 6GB RAM in OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is said to be in the works. The new Nord series smartphone has appeared on multiple websites including benchmarking site Geekbench and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as well as TUV Rheinland certification sites. This pretty much confirms that the new OnePlus device will be launching soon. The rumoured handset has also reportedly been spotted on the Camerafv5.com database, which suggested the phone will carry a 64-megapixel main sensor.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench website with the model number GN2200. The listing, initially spotted by Mysmartprice, shows that the alleged OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could get an octa-core chipset codenamed ‘Holi,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 480+ SoC and the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The listing suggests two high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.21GHz, and six cores capped at 1.80 GHz. It also shows that the phone has 6GB of RAM and suggests Android 11 on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The handset has scored 678 points in single-core testing and 1,932 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench website.

As per the report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has been also spotted in an FCC listing with model number GN2200. It also reportedly appeared on the Camerafv5 database, UL (Demko) website as well as a TUV Rheinland certification site. Charger for the rumoured OnePlus phone has also reportedly surfaced on the FCC with model number VCB3HDUH. These listings have suggested a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Further, as per the Camerafv5 listing, the OnePlus phone could feature a 64-megapixel main sensor. It is also said to offer 5G, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Previously leaked renders of OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite tip a hole-punch display design. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display and a 16-megapixel camera in the front.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications, OnePlus, Geekbench
Nithya P Nair
