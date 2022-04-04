Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications, Images Leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is listed to come with Bluetooth v5.1.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 April 2022 13:00 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications, Images Leaked

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mayer Tawfik

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is said to come with 5G connectivity

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may be priced around Rs. 20,000
  • The phone has been spotted on multiple certification platforms
  • OnePlus Nord Buds tipped to get 480mAh battery in the case

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG a few days after reports suggested that the phone is expected to launch in India soon. Apart from its reported sighting on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), earlier listings on Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Camerafv5, UL (Demko), and the TUV Rheinland certification suggest that the phone will be launched in other markets soon as well. Meanwhile, alleged specifications and images of OnePlus Nord Buds have also been shared by a tipster.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specifications (expected)

The Bluetooth SIG listing shows a OnePlus smartphone with model number GN2200, and suggests that this particular phone will come with Bluetooth v5.1. The listing does not reveal any other information about the phone. The model number GN2200 is associated with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, thanks to an earlier Geekbench listing, which hinted that the phone could come with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ or the Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has bagged certifications from the TDRA, BIS, FCC, Camerafv5, UL (Demko) and TUV Rheinland. These certifications hint that the phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. It is tipped to come with a 64-megapixel main sensor, 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The handset is expected to come with an initial price tag of Rs. 20,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds images, specifications

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared information regarding the rumoured OnePlus Nord Buds. He claims that the OnePlus Nord Buds' case will have a rated battery capacity of 480mAh, and individual buds have a rated battery capacity of 41mAh each. The tipster has also shared a few images suggesting a pill-shaped case.

 

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications, OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
