OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG a few days after reports suggested that the phone is expected to launch in India soon. Apart from its reported sighting on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), earlier listings on Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Camerafv5, UL (Demko), and the TUV Rheinland certification suggest that the phone will be launched in other markets soon as well. Meanwhile, alleged specifications and images of OnePlus Nord Buds have also been shared by a tipster.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specifications (expected)

The Bluetooth SIG listing shows a OnePlus smartphone with model number GN2200, and suggests that this particular phone will come with Bluetooth v5.1. The listing does not reveal any other information about the phone. The model number GN2200 is associated with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, thanks to an earlier Geekbench listing, which hinted that the phone could come with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ or the Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has bagged certifications from the TDRA, BIS, FCC, Camerafv5, UL (Demko) and TUV Rheinland. These certifications hint that the phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. It is tipped to come with a 64-megapixel main sensor, 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The handset is expected to come with an initial price tag of Rs. 20,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds images, specifications

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared information regarding the rumoured OnePlus Nord Buds. He claims that the OnePlus Nord Buds' case will have a rated battery capacity of 480mAh, and individual buds have a rated battery capacity of 41mAh each. The tipster has also shared a few images suggesting a pill-shaped case.