OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specifications and its design have been leaked online. A tipster claims that the mid-segment smartphone from OnePlus will sport a 6.58-inch full-HD LCD display, will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The tipster also notes that the handset will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor but will miss out on the alert slider. Some of these specifications were released in previous leaks.

As per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will run OxygenOS 11, and sport a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the OnePlus phone is said to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which could be paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, the tipster says, the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. There is a 2-megapixel mono and another 2-megapixel macro shooter in the setup, Brar claims. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

As per Brar, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will not have the alert slider, and will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Some of the specifications shared by Brar were leaked previously. The phone's alleged listings on Bluetooth SIG, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Geekbench, US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Camerafv5, UL (Demko), and the TUV Rheinland certification site have suggested that the phone will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 6GB of RAM, a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support, and Bluetooth v5.1.

For connectivity, the phone is tipped to get 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It is reported to come with an initial price tag of Rs. 20,000 in India. Previously leaked images of OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite also tipped a hole-punch display design for the handset. It is also tipped to sport a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid screen and a 16-megapixel camera in the front.