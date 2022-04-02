Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Allegedly Bags Several Certifications, India Launch Imminent

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G reportedly spotted on the BIS website with model number CPH2401.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 April 2022 15:34 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could get a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • The handset was earlier spotted on FCC
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G doesn't have a launch date yet

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has been in rumours for quite a few weeks now. OnePlus is yet to confirm the development of the Nord-series smartphone, but ahead of it, the handset has allegedly bagged certifications from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), pretty much confirming its imminent arrival in India and other markets. Past leaks have suggested a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The handset is expected to come with an initial price tag of Rs. 20,000 in India.

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted screenshots of alleged TDRA and BIS listings of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. As per the leak, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with model number CPH2409 has bagged approval from TDRA. The alleged BIS listing also has a similar CPH2401 model number.

Recently, the rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite appeared in a Geekbench listing with the model number GN2200 with a single-core score of 678 points and a multi-core score of 1,932 points. The listing suggested an octa-core processor. It is being speculated to be either Snapdragon 480+ SoC or the Snapdragon 695 chipset. As per the listing, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may feature 6GB of RAM and run on Android 11.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was also spotted on multiple certifications and benchmarking websites, including the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Camerafv5, UL (Demko), as well as the TUV Rheinland certification site, suggesting some of its key specifications. These listings have suggested a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. It is also listed to feature a 64-megapixel main sensor. The handset could support 5G, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Leaked renders of OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite also tipped a hole-punch display design for the handset. It is expected to sport a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid screen and a 16-megapixel camera in the front.

​​​Samsung Launches the New Galaxy M33 5G for Gen Z in India: See What the Phone Brings In

