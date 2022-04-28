Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 April 2022 19:36 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G offers support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The new OnePlus phone comes with up to 128GB of storage
  • The handset will go on sale in India starting April 30

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest flagship device. The new OnePlus smartphone comes with Snapdragon 695 SoC and carries a 120Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sports an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone comes preloaded with a list of camera modes including nightscape mode and bokeh mode. Further, there is a game focus mode that lets users disable unwanted message alerts. Alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the Chinese smartphone brand has also unveiled the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB RAM + 1286GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. It is offered in two distinct colour options — Black Dusk and Blue Tide. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be available for purchase through Amazon India, OnePlus India website, Reliance Digital Stores, Croma Stores, and select partner stores, starting 12pm IST on April 30.

To recall, OnePlus earlier in February unveiled the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ ( 1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 202ppi pixel density and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also supports the sRGB colour gamut and is said to deliver a 240Hz touch response rate for a better gaming experience. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top as well. The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The camera setup also comprises a 2-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset offers up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage as well.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC wired charging. The charging technology is claimed to offer zero to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes. Besides, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G measures 164.3x75.6x8.5mm and weighs 195 grams.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord Series, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Finland Plans to Donate Seized Bitcoin to Ukraine
Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  4. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  7. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  9. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  10. Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED TV Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Plans to Expand Games Catalogue to Include Over 50 Titles by Year End: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A04s Renders Leaked Online, Hint at Similar Features as Galaxy A03s
  3. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  4. Google Reveals to Have Blocked Over a Million Policy-Violating Apps From Being Published on Play Store in 2021
  5. TikTok Surpassed Instagram, Emerged as Top Downloaded App Worldwide in Q1 2022: Sensor Tower
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others
  9. Google Pixel 6 Expected to Support Apple-Like Spatial Audio Feature, Reveals Android 13 Beta 1
  10. Finland Plans to Donate Seized Bitcoin to Ukraine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.