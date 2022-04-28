OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest flagship device. The new OnePlus smartphone comes with Snapdragon 695 SoC and carries a 120Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sports an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone comes preloaded with a list of camera modes including nightscape mode and bokeh mode. Further, there is a game focus mode that lets users disable unwanted message alerts. Alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the Chinese smartphone brand has also unveiled the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB RAM + 1286GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. It is offered in two distinct colour options — Black Dusk and Blue Tide. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be available for purchase through Amazon India, OnePlus India website, Reliance Digital Stores, Croma Stores, and select partner stores, starting 12pm IST on April 30.

To recall, OnePlus earlier in February unveiled the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ ( 1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 202ppi pixel density and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also supports the sRGB colour gamut and is said to deliver a 240Hz touch response rate for a better gaming experience. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top as well. The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The camera setup also comprises a 2-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset offers up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage as well.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC wired charging. The charging technology is claimed to offer zero to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes. Besides, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G measures 164.3x75.6x8.5mm and weighs 195 grams.

