OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India launch has been set for April 28, OnePlus has announced. The new OnePlus phone has surfaced on some certification portals in the recent past. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to debut as a watered-down variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that debuted in February. Alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus has teased the launch of its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that are rumoured to debut as the OnePlus Nord Buds.

On Monday, OnePlus confirmed that it is launching the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India at a virtual event that will take place at 7pm IST on April 28.

Although the exact name of the phone was not included in the official teaser released on the OnePlus site and social media channels, Amazon carried a dedicated webpage that has the same teaser coming from a directory that is titled "OnePlus_Nord_CE_2_Lite_5G". This suggests the name of the new OnePlus phone.

The official teaser also includes a sketch of the company's new earbuds that are expected to be the OnePlus Nord Buds, which are so far a part of the rumour mill.

Tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that he spotted the OnePlus Nord Buds — alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and the OnePlus Ace listed on the OnePlus India site.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India (expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is speculated to have a starting price of Rs. 20,000.

In February, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. It also comes in an 8GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 24,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It is said to have up to 256GB of onboard storage. Further, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is reported to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone would also come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus is said to offer a 5,000mAh battery on the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, with 33W fast charging support.

The phone purportedly appeared on certification sites including the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in the recent past, with model numbers CPH2409 and CPH2401.

OnePlus Nord Buds specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord Buds are said to have a half in-ear style design and come with a pill-shaped case. Each earbud of the Nord Buds is said to have a 41mAh battery, while the charging case is speculated to have a battery of 480mAh capacity.

Last month, the OnePlus Nord Buds appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with a model number E505A.

