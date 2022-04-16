Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Design Teased in Official Image Ahead of April 28 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup.

By David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2022 18:42 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Design Teased in Official Image Ahead of April 28 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G tipped to feature 64-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will debut alongside the OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has been spotted online in an image shared by the company ahead of the phone's debut in the country. The upcoming OnePlus handset launch date has been set for April 28, the company confirmed earlier this week. The handset is tipped to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It could feature a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will make its debut in India alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds.

The image of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, posted on Twitter, reveals the rear design of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. It is shown to sport a triple camera setup that resembles the rear camera module on the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. The OnePlus logo is located in the centre of the rear panel, while the power button is located on the right side of the phone. The bottom of the phone also suggests that the smartphone may come with a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom of the device.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India (expected)

According to previous reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could have a starting price of Rs. 20,000. Details of official pricing, along with RAM and storage variants for the smartphone are expected to be announced on April 28.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to sport a 6.59-inch display. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset could be equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, according to a report.

For photos and videos, the smartphone is said to feature a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with a front-facing 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. OnePlus is yet to officially reveal specifications for the smartphone ahead of the April 28 launch event.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Twitter Spotted Working on Much-Awaited Edit Button, to Be Available for Twitter Blue Users

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Design Teased in Official Image Ahead of April 28 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Starts Showing Vertical Lines to Some Users in India
  4. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  5. OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Set to Launch on April 21
  6. Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Review: The Need for Speed
  7. Moto G52 Tipped to Launch in India Following Europe Debut
  8. Sunrise on Mars: NASA's InSight Captures Stunning View
  9. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  10. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Design Teased in Official Image Ahead of April 28 Launch
  2. Twitter Spotted Working on Much-Awaited Edit Button, to Be Available for Twitter Blue Users
  3. WhatsApp Begins Testing Granular Privacy Controls on Latest iOS Beta Update: Report
  4. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition With 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series CPU Launched
  5. NASA's InSight Lander Captures Stunning View of Sunrise on Mars
  6. China Starts Cleanup of ‘Chaos’ on Livestreaming, Short Video Platforms
  7. Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After Record 6 Months on Tiangong Space Station
  8. Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' as Challenger to Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid Emerges
  9. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS; India Launch Could Be Imminent
  10. Poco C40 Tipped to Launch With Non-Qualcomm, Non-MediaTek SoC; Could Run on MIUI Go: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.