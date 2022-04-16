OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has been spotted online in an image shared by the company ahead of the phone's debut in the country. The upcoming OnePlus handset launch date has been set for April 28, the company confirmed earlier this week. The handset is tipped to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It could feature a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will make its debut in India alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds.

The image of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, posted on Twitter, reveals the rear design of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. It is shown to sport a triple camera setup that resembles the rear camera module on the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. The OnePlus logo is located in the centre of the rear panel, while the power button is located on the right side of the phone. The bottom of the phone also suggests that the smartphone may come with a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom of the device.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India (expected)

According to previous reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could have a starting price of Rs. 20,000. Details of official pricing, along with RAM and storage variants for the smartphone are expected to be announced on April 28.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to sport a 6.59-inch display. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset could be equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, according to a report.

For photos and videos, the smartphone is said to feature a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with a front-facing 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. OnePlus is yet to officially reveal specifications for the smartphone ahead of the April 28 launch event.