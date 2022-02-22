OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G goes on sale in India today (Tuesday, February 22) at 12pm. The smartphone was launched in the country on February 17 and is the successor to OnePlus Nord CE 5G that was launched in 2021. The smartphone sports a Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a dedicated microSD card slot and comes with a headphone jack. The smartphone competes against Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, and Moto Edge 20 in the country.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India, launch offers

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is also available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs. 24,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in two colour options — Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and the OnePlus website.

The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon today at 12pm (noon), and launch offers include up to Rs. 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit/ debit EMI transactions. Customers can also avail of an additional Rs. 3,000 discount as part of an exchange bonus and save up to Rs. 500 with RedCoins, according to OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India on February 16. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box, with OxygenOS 11 on top. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a 6.43-inch (1,080x2,400) full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 119-degree field of view. The primary and secondary cameras both offer Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also features a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor for selfies in the front, with EIS and an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G offers 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can expanded via a dedicated microSD (up to 1TB) card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS. The handset features sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports SuperVOOC fast charging at 65W over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 160.6x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams, according to OnePlus.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.