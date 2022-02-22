Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colour options.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2022 10:50 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (pictured) is a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage variants
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 3.5mm headphone jack

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G goes on sale in India today (Tuesday, February 22) at 12pm. The smartphone was launched in the country on February 17 and is the successor to OnePlus Nord CE 5G that was launched in 2021. The smartphone sports a Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a dedicated microSD card slot and comes with a headphone jack. The smartphone competes against Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, and Moto Edge 20 in the country.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India, launch offers

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is also available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs. 24,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in two colour options — Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and the OnePlus website.

The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon today at 12pm (noon), and launch offers include up to Rs. 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit/ debit EMI transactions. Customers can also avail of an additional Rs. 3,000 discount as part of an exchange bonus and save up to Rs. 500 with RedCoins, according to OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India on February 16. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box, with OxygenOS 11 on top. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a 6.43-inch (1,080x2,400) full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 119-degree field of view. The primary and secondary cameras both offer Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also features a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor for selfies in the front, with EIS and an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G offers 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can expanded via a dedicated microSD (up to 1TB) card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS. The handset features sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports SuperVOOC fast charging at 65W over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 160.6x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams, according to OnePlus.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Other Popular Cryptocurrencies Lose Steam as Crypto Market Lays Low

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  3. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
  4. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  6. Redmi Note 11S First Impressions: When Specs Trump Design
  7. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro 512GB Storage Variant Launched in Ceramic White Colour
  9. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Other Popular Cryptocurrencies Lose Steam as Crypto Market Lays Low
  3. Poco M4 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  4. Ukraine Warns of Cyberattacks on Banks, State Agencies, Defence Sector
  5. Donald Trump's Truth Social Tops Downloads on Apple App Store, Many Waitlisted
  6. PS5 India February 22 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition
  7. Intel Unveils Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining at ISSCC 2022
  8. AirPods May Enable ‘Pose Detection’ for Better Results With Apple Fitness+, Patent Application Suggests
  9. No Cash, No Problem: Jamaica Names Upcoming CBDC ‘Jam-Dex’, Reveals Logo
  10. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.