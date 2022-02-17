Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Both OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ were launched this week.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2022 19:45 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ were both launched in February

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999
  • Xiaomi 11i offers the fastest charging among the three phones at 67W
  • Realme 9 Pro+ runs on Android 12 unlike the OnePlus and Xiaomi handsets

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India today as the latest midrange smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G — it runs on Android 11 like its predecessor, with the company's OxygenOS 11 skin running on top. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

In this article, we have compared OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India and specifications with two of its top competitors: Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone will be available in Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror colours according to OnePlus.

In comparison, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched on February 16 for Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. The Realme 9 Pro+ is available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colourways.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i 5G was launched in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 26,999. Xiaomi 11i 5G is sold in Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, Purple Mist, and Stealth Black colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and Xiaomi 11i 5G all come with dual-SIM connectivity. Both Xiaomi 11i 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition and OxygenOS 11 skins on top, respectively. On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro+ runs on Android 12 out of the box with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a 6.43-inch (1,080x2,400) full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display while the Realme 9 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i 5G is equipped with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. All three handsets come with a 90Hz refresh rate, while Realme 9 Pro+ and Xiaomi 11 offer a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 360Hz, respectively.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Meanwhile, both Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G are equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro+ is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 11i 5G sports a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel camera in the front, with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G come with 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD (up to 1TB) via a dedicated card slot. Meanwhile, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, while the packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 60W SuperDart fast charging. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11i 5G is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that offers fast charging at 67W, according to the company.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Slim and light design
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Impressive low-light camera performance
  • Runs Android 12
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme 9 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Xiaomi 11i 5G, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Price, Realme 9 Pro Plus Price, Xiaomi 11i Price, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Specifications, Realme 9 Pro Plus Specifications, Xiaomi 11i Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Price in India, Specifications Compared
OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  5. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  7. Google Doodle Honours Creator of the World’s First Chickenpox Vaccine
  8. Moto G22 Price and Specifications Tipped: Here Are All the Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. AMD Ryzen 6000 Series ‘Zen 3+’ Laptop CPUs Launched; Slim Gaming Laptops Expected to Dominate Sales in 2022
  4. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, Red Magic 7 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Disney CEO Bob Chapek Hires New Executive to Strategise Metaverse Plans
  8. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Urging His Colleagues to Be 'Metamates'
  9. Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain
  10. Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.