OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India is said to be Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 February 2022 17:20 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Yogesh Brar

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G said to feature MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • It will reportedly get two RAM + storage variants
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G said to pack a 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on February 17. Ahead of its launch, reports have surfaced online that suggest the pricing and key specifications of the upcoming mid-range smartphone from OnePlus. The upcoming smartphone is said to get two storage variants, both of which will reportedly be priced under Rs. 25,000. OnePlus Nord CE 2 is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India (expected)

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will get two variants. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 24,999. It is scheduled to launch in India on February 17.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications (expected)

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, OnePlus' upcoming mid-range smartphone may run Android 11 and get two major OS updates with three years of security patch updates. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with Mali G68 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. For optics, the mid-range OnePlus smartphone is said to get a triple rear camera setup, placed in a rectangular module. It will get a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degrees field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, as per the report. For selfies, it is said to get a 16-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will reportedly get 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options are said to comprise 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is said to be offered in Bahamas Blue and Grey Mirror colour options. It will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. The handset is said to be 7.8mm thick and weigh 173 grams.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
