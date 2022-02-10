OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on February 17. Ahead of its launch, reports have surfaced online that suggest the pricing and key specifications of the upcoming mid-range smartphone from OnePlus. The upcoming smartphone is said to get two storage variants, both of which will reportedly be priced under Rs. 25,000. OnePlus Nord CE 2 is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India (expected)

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will get two variants. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 24,999. It is scheduled to launch in India on February 17.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications (expected)

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, OnePlus' upcoming mid-range smartphone may run Android 11 and get two major OS updates with three years of security patch updates. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with Mali G68 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. For optics, the mid-range OnePlus smartphone is said to get a triple rear camera setup, placed in a rectangular module. It will get a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degrees field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, as per the report. For selfies, it is said to get a 16-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will reportedly get 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options are said to comprise 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is said to be offered in Bahamas Blue and Grey Mirror colour options. It will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. The handset is said to be 7.8mm thick and weigh 173 grams.

