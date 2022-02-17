Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64 Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2022 19:20 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in two colour options
  • The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India on Thursday alongside OnePlus TV Y1S Series. The company's latest smartphone is a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that was launched last year. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, and comes with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated microSD card slot, and supports 65W Super VOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage base model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone will be available in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colour options, and will go on sale starting February 22 via Amazon, the company's official website and retail stores, according to OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS 11 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch (1,080x2,400) full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a pixel density of 409ppi, and offers sRGB and Display P3 colour gamut support, with HDR10+ certification and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In its triple rear camera setup, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a 64-megapixel primary camera with a 0.7 micrometre pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture lens. The smartphone also features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture lens. Both cameras come with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also features a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and EIS support — the same sensor used on the OnePlus 9RT that was launched in January.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD (up to 1TB) card slot. Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 160.6x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Sale
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Urging His Colleagues to Be 'Metamates'

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  4. Moto G22 Price and Specifications Tipped: Here Are All the Details
  5. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Oppo Find X5 Series Will Be Launched on February 24: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen 6000 Series ‘Zen 3+’ Laptop CPUs Launched; Slim Gaming Laptops Expected to Dominate Sales in 2022
  2. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, Red Magic 7 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Disney CEO Bob Chapek Hires New Executive to Strategise Metaverse Plans
  6. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Urging His Colleagues to Be 'Metamates'
  7. Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain
  8. Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  10. Reliance Jio Lost Most Wireless Subscribers in December 2021 as Airtel, BSNL Gained: TRAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.