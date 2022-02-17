OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India on Thursday alongside OnePlus TV Y1S Series. The company's latest smartphone is a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that was launched last year. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, and comes with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated microSD card slot, and supports 65W Super VOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage base model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone will be available in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colour options, and will go on sale starting February 22 via Amazon, the company's official website and retail stores, according to OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS 11 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch (1,080x2,400) full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a pixel density of 409ppi, and offers sRGB and Display P3 colour gamut support, with HDR10+ certification and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In its triple rear camera setup, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a 64-megapixel primary camera with a 0.7 micrometre pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture lens. The smartphone also features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture lens. Both cameras come with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also features a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and EIS support — the same sensor used on the OnePlus 9RT that was launched in January.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD (up to 1TB) card slot. Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging over USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 160.6x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.