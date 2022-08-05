OnePlus announced on Friday that it has begun rolling out the OxygenOS 12 to OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G users. The update is based on Android 12, and brings optimised app icons with improved textures and optimised AI System Booster 2.1. The company has also revealed that the update will improve the face recognition authentication feature to better identify facial features and skin colour of “different figures”. The OxygenOS 12 is being rolled out incrementally via an OTA update, and will reach a small fraction of the user's today, followed by a broader roll out in a few days, according to the company.

The update is said to bring optimised app icons with improved textures. It will also offer an optimised AI System Booster 2.1 to optimise performance under heavy load, according to the company. Optimised software algorithms and improved face recognition is also on the list of changes. The face recognition will now better identify facial features and skin colours of “different figures”, the changelog states.

The company is also adding three new adjustment levels for the Dark Mode. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will also get newly added style options for Cards with the OxygenOS 12 update. Other additions include access to OnePlus Scout and OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf. The update also brings the Work Life Balance feature and the newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network and time. It also offers customised app notification profiles.

With the OxygenOS 12 update, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G users get support for switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture. The Gallery app will also recognise the best-quality images, and will crop the thumbnail based on the content. The Canvas always-on display (AOD) also gets new styles of line and colours, OnePlus added. It will now support multiple brushes and strokes, and support for colour adjustment.

OnePlus recommends OnePlus Nord CE 2 users to ensure that the battery level is above 30 percent before proceeding with the OxygenOS 12 update. They should also make sure that the smartphone has a minimum of 5GB storage space available, according to the company.